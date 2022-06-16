Magazine Treasure Hunt Two artists comb Provincetown’s shores for relics of the town’s long and storied history. Their finds influence their art — and their home decor. Loading... Artist Gail Browne on the shore in Provincetown, Mass. “I have an obsession,” says Browne, 74. “When I’m walking on the beach, I just can’t take my eyes off the ground.” (Photos by Rick Friedman/Polaris for The Washington Post)

The late April sun is still warm and there’s a salty tang in the air as Gail Browne heads down the narrow streets of Provincetown, Mass., to the harbor beach she has combed for 50 years. She approaches the shoreline an hour before low tide, the time seasoned beachcombers know is best for scanning around seaweed, rocks and shells for a glint of man-made treasures. Gulls screech and contractors’ drills ready antique cottages for the season. Browne heads under the wharves to search the sand for bits of the history of this town, which was founded in 1727 at the tip of Cape Cod. The thousands of relics she has uncovered are a portal into the past: 1700s English transferware shards, fishermen’s pipes, 19th-century clay marbles, a bronze oil lamp. These pieces of strangers’ homes and lives also artfully fill shelves, tables and windowsills in her nearby townhouse, reflecting her own memories and stories.

“I have an obsession,” says Browne, 74. “When I’m walking on the beach, I just can’t take my eyes off the ground.”

The Stories Art Can Tell The Rise — and Beauty — of the Native Plant Browne is one of many artists and collectors who have succumbed to the lure of the sands in Provincetown. The quaint and quirky fisherman’s village is a summer resort and a world famous art colony where generations of painters have come to capture the elusive Cape Cod light. She and her friend Amy Heller, a fellow artist who has been combing the beaches since she was a child, are inspired in their work by the natural beauty of Cape Cod as well as the treasures they uncover on its beaches, then display in their homes. The two women collaborated on a 2020 book that shares their beachcombing experiences as well as those of four other artist-collectors: “Lost and Found: Time, Tide, and Treasures.” And last October, the Cape Cod Museum of Art staged an exhibition about them. There is a reason the sands here are choice beachcombing territory: Provincetown’s harbor basically served as the town dump until the 1930s. “Everyone threw their junk into the harbor. It was pretty nasty,” Browne says. “It all settled down, and what didn’t rot stayed behind and got covered up. Tides and wind shift it, and that uncovers it.” Because of Provincetown’s years as a major whaling and fishing center, the jumble of sunken bits and pieces that have been churned up amount to a rich soup that tells the story of the town.

The relics are beautiful on their own. But when massed into bowls or jars, or displayed on shelves, the objects and their timeworn patina create a focal point in a room, and a history lesson for anyone who will listen. How many of us have brought home a shell or a piece of sea glass that triggers memories of a day by the water? (It’s always a good idea to check local beach collection rules surrounding what you can gather on public lands, according to Leslie Reynolds, deputy superintendent of the Cape Cod National Seashore.)

The laid-back vibe of collecting things from the sand has a long history. “Ever since people have been walking the shore of oceans, seas, lakes and rivers, they have been picking stuff up,” says Kirsti Scott, editor and publisher of the five-year-old magazine Beachcombing. But there has been a growing interest in the topic, Scott says, since the rise of social media, which allowed combers to connect with other master foragers. Also during the pandemic, people who were tired of being stuck indoors flocked to beaches, and more got hooked on trawling for treasures. Festivals around the country, such as the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival in St. Michaels, Md., and the Sanibel Shell Show in Florida, can attract thousands of attendees. The Beachcombing Center, which opened last year on Tilghman Island, Md., in the Chesapeake Bay, is an international museum of sea glass, fossils and shipwreck finds, and part of its mission is to raise awareness about coastal erosion and marine debris, according to executive director Mary McCarthy.

Heller, 64, is a native Washingtonian who once worked as an exhibit specialist at several Smithsonian museums and the National Gallery of Art. She came to Provincetown every summer as a child, where she and her mother combed the East and West End harbor beaches.

Her mother often toted beach treasures back to their home in the Forest Glen section of Silver Spring. “We displayed old bottles on our windowsills, beach glass and pebbles in jars in the bathrooms, and containers of ceramic shards scattered around the house,” she says. “All of the beach treasures fit in nicely with our antiques and early American art.” Leaving Provincetown after Labor Day each year to go back to school was tough, Heller says, but “having pieces of Provincetown displayed around our house was a pleasant reminder” of those summers.

Heller’s career in museums and later as a photographer and photo editor kept her in Washington. But eventually the pull of the ocean was too great. In 2003, Heller and her husband, Bart Weisman, a jazz musician and fellow Washingtonian, moved to Massachusetts. They lived in Provincetown for nine years, then moved to a townhouse in nearby Orleans. Her beach finds, including seaweed, skate egg cases and doll parts, went with her and became an inspiration and launching point for her art, which is mainly mixed-media cyanotypes.

A Victorian bisque doll’s leg she found in the town’s West End when she was 8 is one of her most precious pieces. She keeps it on the top of a metal box of finds that is usually in her living room. “When I look at it, I wonder, ‘Who was that little girl who lost her toys in the sand?’ ” Heller says.

Heller tends to display her treasures in collections. “Since most of the beach treasures that I collected are relatively small, containers are key,” she says. She uses large, clear acrylic bowls for a mixture of shells, pebbles and ceramic shards. Old glass bottles are grouped on shelves.

Heller met Browne in the fall of 2003 when she stopped by Browne’s art gallery in the center of town to inquire about ceramics classes. The front window of the gallery was lined with beachcombed ceramic shards and other relics, which brought back a flood of memories for Heller. The two became fast friends.

Browne, who grew up in Cleveland, first saw the sea in 1966 when she flew into Provincetown to attend a summer art program. She settled in, then went across the street to see the ocean the next morning. The tide was out and the water was gone. “I had never seen a tide before, and that was a pivotal moment,” Browne says. She came to realize that the receding tide exposed all secrets. “I wondered what went on beneath all that,” she says. “My imagination went crazy.”

She was hooked and then spent every summer in Provincetown pursuing her watercolors and beachcombing. It was a heady time in the art scene there. While working in a small general store in the East End, Browne met Mark Rothko and sold Gauloises cigarettes to Robert Motherwell. She moved to Provincetown permanently in 1970 after receiving her BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art.

In addition to painting, walking the beaches became part of her routine, and later on, she spent summers at the beach with her two daughters. “If it was low tide, we would go beachcombing, and if it was high tide, I would throw beach shards into the water so they could dive down and get them,” Browne says. When she had time alone, walking the beaches was a form of meditation. “Amy thinks I have a special radar for things, but I think because I am a painter, I will notice a little spot of color that is different from the other colors and dig it out,” she says.

On the third floor of Browne’s home, in her art studio, she has a vintage cabinet known as a barrister bookcase with glass doors to protect her collections from dust. Here she arranges groups of doll parts, beads, bottles and stoppers, rusted keys and spoons and vintage wooden floats from Portuguese fishermen, who first settled in Provincetown in the mid-1800s. On the second floor, she displays more than 1,200 clay marbles and another 500 or so glass marbles (she teaches her grandchildren to count with them). For her patio she created a tabletop composed of colorful ceramic pieces embedded in resin.

“At first I started filling bowls and jars,” she says. “But I eventually had to have some organization. I love being able to pass by a shelf or window and see my beautiful finds. It keeps me engaged in something important to me and transports me.”

Browne’s spoils are rich: bits of jewelry, shards of Blue Willow porcelain, gold class rings, silver Kennedy half dollars, ginger ale bottles, wooden buoys, old tools and pickle jars. “These things are a real connection to this place, but also a connection to the human race,” she says.

Sometimes Browne uncovers goodies when she isn’t even looking for them. Once, while raking for sea clams, she dug up a 100-year-old bottle of bootleg whisky with its cork and seal still intact. “I figured that people threw booze overboard if pirates were coming,” she says. Or it could have been thrown out of a ship by a rumrunner during Prohibition. As word got out about her find — and that it tasted quite smooth — local fishermen started stopping by for a swig. “Those things tie into the history of the town. No, it’s not just a bottle. There is a story behind it,” Browne says. “The town was pretty rough and exciting.”

The oldest bottle in Browne’s collection, a five-inch handblown aqua glass piece that sparkles in her living room window, has particularly sparked her imagination. “This is a bottle we think is from the 1600s that I found in Provincetown harbor,” Browne says. “Amy and I say that it must have been Dorothy Bradford’s. She went out on the deck to take a shot of booze and fell overboard and drowned.” (Indeed sailors’ yarns for decades have spun the story that Bradford, wife of future Plymouth Colony governor William Bradford, died in 1620 when she fell off the Mayflower.)

“Who the heck knows?” says Browne. “It’s history of a different kind.”

Jura Koncius covers interiors and lifestyle for The Post.

