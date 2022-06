70A: [Revelation that actress Stone and singer Carpenter are the same person?] is SHARON IS KAREN , based on sharing is caring. This was the only one with two sound changes and it was the seed entry that sparked the theme idea.

This type of theme is, admittedly, well-worn territory. The Universal Crossword published a puzzle in Dec. 2020 by Pam Klawitter called “Impersonatin'” and it featured PARTON GIFTS clued as [Birthday buys for singer Dolly?]. Before that, the New York Times published a puzzle in June 2016 by Sean Dobbin with five theme entries and four of them used famous names that appeared in today’s puzzle, albeit with different full answers and thus different clues (HOLDEN TANK, DANSON SHOES, WALKEN STICK, LANDON GEAR). Mostly, I aimed for the silliest set of puns I could find and wrote original clues for each one, even though the basic theme idea has been done before.