Something I relearned the hard way while making this puzzle is that finding phrases with appropriate alternating letters becomes very limiting very fast the longer your target word is. There’s only a small number of house types that can work for a theme like this, and anything above five letters (like A-FRAME, PALACE, and MANSION) won’t yield many answers at all. Even some five-letter house types like DACHA and MANOR and VILLA came up empty in my search.

Speaking of clue angles that I found funny, I need a few paragraphs for 34D: ["Desert ___” (satirical video game conceived by Penn and Teller involving a drive from Tucson to Las Vegas)] which is BUS. Here’s a brief description of “Desert Bus”: You drive a bus from Tucson to Las Vegas, and that’s basically it. It takes eight hours of real time to complete the drive, you can’t pause the game and the bus constantly drifts to the right, so you can’t just let go of the controller and let the game run. If you do, the bus comes to a stop in a ditch and you get towed back to the beginning … which *also* takes the same amount of real time for the tow truck to complete its journey back. Pretty much nothing happens the entire time except for an occasional bug splattering on the windshield, and if you finish the drive, you get one point. You then have the option of making the return trip from Las Vegas to Tucson, which would take another eight hours and your reward for doing it would be, yet again, one measly point. You can watch a (thankfully) brief review of the game here and read a longer New Yorker review of it here.