Today’s theme is Captain Obvious describing movie titles as literally as possible.
One of the saddest and most infuriating aspects about living in a country where gun violence is as rampant as it is here is that, after you read the news about yet another mass shooting (more than 300 in 2022 as of this writing), you start becoming resigned to the despair that nothing is going to change. It is comforting to know that my friends are okay, but even that comfort is short-lived every time I read a news story about the victims and their loved ones who survived.
I hope you enjoyed today’s puzzle. Please forgive me that I could not approach it with more joy.