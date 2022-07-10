The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Solution to Evan Birnholz’s July 10 crossword, “Captain Obvious Goes to the Movies”

Analysis by
Crosswords
July 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Solution to July 10, 2022 crossword, “Captain Obvious Goes to the Movies” (Evan Birnholz/FTWP)

Today’s theme is Captain Obvious describing movie titles as literally as possible.

  • 23A: ["___, you’ll find a mattress, a dresser and a nightstand”] is “IN THE BEDROOM.”
  • 32A: ["___, it will be nighttime”] is “FROM DUSK TILL DAWN.” I once used this same clue in a previous Captain Obvious puzzle for the answer AT THE END OF THE DAY.
  • 50A: ["___, but others prefer cold”] is “SOME LIKE IT HOT.”
  • 69A: ["___, and you’ll have performed a good deed”] is “DO THE RIGHT THING.”
  • 93A: ["___, you must capture one robber”] is “TO CATCH A THIEF.”
  • 108A: ["___? Then we should expect gore”] is “THERE WILL BE BLOOD.”
  • 122A: ["___? Then you’re not quite a movie star”] is “ALMOST FAMOUS.”

I don’t really have much to say about today’s puzzle. It doesn’t feel right for me to spend that much time discussing a crossword.

For those who don’t know, I grew up in Highland Park, Illinois. I lived there for the first 18 years of my life until I went to college. My immediate family has moved away to other cities, but I still have friends from childhood who live and work in Highland Park. And for about 48 hours beginning this past Monday, I spent most of it in fear that the worst could have happened to them after a gunman opened fire on the annual 4th of July parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens more. I did not personally know any of the seven people who lost their lives. I do have friends who were either at the parade or had been in town but for whatever reason could not attend. One of my best friends growing up had even been asked to emcee the parade but he couldn’t make it.

One of the saddest and most infuriating aspects about living in a country where gun violence is as rampant as it is here is that, after you read the news about yet another mass shooting (more than 300 in 2022 as of this writing), you start becoming resigned to the despair that nothing is going to change. It is comforting to know that my friends are okay, but even that comfort is short-lived every time I read a news story about the victims and their loved ones who survived.

I hope you enjoyed today’s puzzle. Please forgive me that I could not approach it with more joy.

