For those who don’t know, I grew up in Highland Park, Illinois. I lived there for the first 18 years of my life until I went to college. My immediate family has moved away to other cities, but I still have friends from childhood who live and work in Highland Park. And for about 48 hours beginning this past Monday, I spent most of it in fear that the worst could have happened to them after a gunman opened fire on the annual 4th of July parade, killing seven people and wounding dozens more. I did not personally know any of the seven people who lost their lives. I do have friends who were either at the parade or had been in town but for whatever reason could not attend. One of my best friends growing up had even been asked to emcee the parade but he couldn’t make it.