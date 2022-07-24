Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As I mentioned last week, today’s puzzle is a rerun from the archives. I picked the Jan. 27, 2019 puzzle “Change of Address.” You can read the original post for that puzzle here, but to quickly recap: Three phrases contain circled letters that signify a type of home (F RANCH ISES, VILLA INESS, and GOT A SE COND O PINION). Each of those circled letters can be changed to form the word HEART and the crossing starred Down clues will still work. For instance, 31D: [*Sound of laughter] can either be HAR or HAH and 3D: [*Result of two people with incompatible values exchanging numbers, perhaps] can either be BAD DATA or BAD DATE. The theme is revealed by the grid-spanning HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS at 125A: [Phrase about feeling a strong connection to a particular place, and a hint for substituting letters in this puzzle’s circled squares].

This puzzle was originally a bittersweet crossword — a tribute to my parents’ old house in Highland Park, Illinois. I grew up there. They lived there for 36 years. The last time I set foot in that house was when I wrote this crossword. I made it as a gesture of saying goodbye to a place that’s still very special to me.

I chose this puzzle today for a different, but still strongly emotional, reason. On July 5, I informed my editors that I just didn’t have the energy to write a new puzzle for July 24. I had still been waiting to hear about friends who live in Highland Park — if they were among the seven people who were killed or the dozens of people injured in the mass shooting on July 4. One of my childhood friends had been asked to emcee the Fourth of July parade but luckily couldn’t make it. My brother’s friend Jessica actually was the emcee that day. Several other old friends had brought their families to the parade, and all I could do for several days was wait for calls or text messages and refresh my phone every few minutes to see if there had been any updates from local or national news.

I did not personally know any of the victims, but Highland Park is a small town of about 30,000 people. Having lived there for the first 18 years of my life it was impossible not to know at least a few survivors. Just as surreal for me was learning one day after the shooting that almost twenty years ago I had met the suspected shooter’s father, Bob Crimo Jr. He was a community staple, running the White Hen Pantry convenience store in Ravinia. I didn’t know him but friends of mine did, and I met him briefly when we got late-night sandwiches at the White Hen in the summer of 2003 when his son would have been maybe two years old. It wasn’t the most memorable encounter, but when a traumatic event like this occurs in your hometown, it tends to evoke memories of people and places that previously seemed insignificant. You wonder if any of those memories could make any of this tragedy make sense.

“Change of Address” was originally intended as a personal memory of my childhood home. Because memory is a powerful emotional influence, I wanted this old puzzle to serve as a small gesture to remember the victims and their families. Crosswords are almost always designed to be a fun escape from the troubles of the world, and I am sorry if this puzzle had been a chilling reminder of those troubles, but crosswords can also be a small form of healing. They are for me, anyway — it’s an activity I’ve enjoyed doing since I was a kid. It’s what I share with the world in my adult life now. In that spirit, I’ve also made a donation to the Victims of the Highland Park July Fourth Shooting GoFundMe campaign. If you are so inclined to make a donation, please see more information at the link above.

New puzzles will resume next week. Thanks for solving and reading.

