Tales from the airplane-chartering gurus who help campaigns take off

If you’re running for president, you can get away with just about anything — say, refusing to release your tax returns or bragging about how you could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing any voters. Just don’t be a no-show for a campaign stop. Imagine the masses gathered for a rally whose headliner never materializes, or a camera panning across the debate stage and lingering on an empty lectern. Not a very presidential look.

“Missing an event is a travesty,” Jonathan Tasler, vice president of Advanced Aviation Team, told me. “You’ve got maybe tens of thousands of people who are accounting to see somebody, and now you’re not there? I mean, the level of disappointment is hard to compute. It is just a disaster in so many ways.”

Tasler would know; he’s been in the campaign charter industry for more than 20 years, starting with his dad back in 1988 at what would eventually be named Air Charter Team and now with Gregg Brunson-Pitts, AAT’s founder and chief executive. Charter companies manage relationships between campaigns and vendors who supply the transports — like a mash-up of a matchmaker, a wedding planner and a crisis counselor. They are the behind-the-scenes logistics obsessives without whom a person running for national office would never be able to get anywhere they needed to be.

Founded in 2015, AAT is possibly the biggest name in the national campaign charter circuit. In the past two presidential election cycles, FEC filings show, it has worked for the campaigns of Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush. The Biden campaign was far from the most glamorous operation, since it halted at the onset of the pandemic and had to get back off the ground (literally) so quickly that AAT barely had time to lock in a plane and slap a decent-looking Biden-Harris logo on the side.

“When you see the decal work on the Biden plane, it’s so basic,” says Tasler. “There was no time to do anything.” The interior remained untouched, a far cry from the more lavish setups Tasler has managed before. “Take it as it is because there’s no time to engineer anything differently.”

It’s a telling example of how these aesthetics wind up revealing something about the political moment. The Biden campaign’s no-frills plane was quite the contrast to the Boeing 757 that Tasler’s former company used for John Kerry in 2004, when there was no global pandemic. The plane had an onboard bar, two sleeper-swivel chairs that cost somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000 each, and — this being the height of post-9/11 performative patriotism — what Tasler recalls as “the biggest American flag probably ever put on an aircraft” on both sides of the plane.

In 2016, Tasler picked up business from Bernie Sanders, whose schedulers he remembers as “disciplined and pleasant,” and Trump, whose campaign he worked with several times, first with Air Charter Team and later with AAT. Trump’s schedule was packed with events without regard for the intractable parameters of flight, like mandatory crew rest minimums, Tasler says. “A campaign very rarely fully understands how many parts are behind every schedule change,” he explains, though they do understand the stakes of getting where they need to go when they need to go there.

Brunson-Pitts started out in politics when he was still an undergrad at Bowling Green State University, interning in the scheduling office in George W. Bush’s White House. His first job out of college was with Bush’s 2004 campaign; after that victory, he landed in the White House Travel Office, where he eventually became director, coordinating the White House press charter, which flew in tandem with Air Force One on nearly every domestic and all international trips, carrying everyone (media, Secret Service, additional staff) who didn’t fit on the other plane. Brunson-Pitts later worked for a couple of air charter brokers, including Air Charter Team — the company started by Tasler’s father, Joe.

Joe Tasler was a former Navy pilot who’d flown in Vietnam and worked as head of charter sales for Continental Airlines. Before he set up his own shop, Tasler flew bands and sports teams with CSI Aviation Inc. — owned by Republican New Mexico politician Allen Weh and now best-known as the largest private contractor working with ICE Air, the aviation branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. While working at CSI, the elder Tasler had a bit of an epiphany: Why not do campaign charters? His first big client: the George H.W. Bush-Dan Quayle ticket in ’88, for whom his company provided an American Trans Air Boeing 727. (He wasn’t exclusively in the politics scene: In one particularly memorable sequence, Tasler’s charters flew the cast of “Jurassic Park” when the actors needed to be evacuated from Hawaii after Hurricane Iniki hit.)

The Taslers booked George W. Bush’s presidential announcement tour out of Texas and, by 2004, scored contracts with a whole fleet of presidential hopefuls: John Edwards, Howard Dean and John Kerry. They subsequently worked with Hillary Clinton in 2008 and Barack Obama in 2012.

Air Charter Team had made it. (Perhaps the best sign of Air Charter Team’s bona fides was an appearance its logo made on a plane in an episode of “Veep.”) But the company struggled with a boom-bust cycle, making a killing in campaign years while lagging in the offseason, when campaign losers didn’t need to charter planes anymore. And though winners send the occasional surrogate out on a private charter, they’re otherwise covered by Air Force One. Joe Tasler died in 2015, and Jonathan closed the business four years later.

Meanwhile, Brunson-Pitts, with his husband’s encouragement, was building Advanced Aviation Team. A self-described “entrepreneurial spirit,” Brunson-Pitts spent a decade moonlighting as a SoulCycle instructor as he launched his new company from his kitchen counter.

The 2016 primary, with its plethora of candidates, “kept us pretty busy,” says Brunson-Pitts, who was able to hire some employees. Asked if the company would again fly Trump — whom he said the company flew “in a couple of instances,” and whose name he did not provide without prompting — or if there was anyone it wouldn’t fly, Brunson-Pitts cited Darth Vader as the sort of person AAT would not put on a plane. Good to know, but what about someone who says the 2020 election results weren’t legitimate? “I mean, it’s a good question,” said Tasler. “I don’t know the answer to that.”

Aside from determining whom exactly it would fly, AAT will have plenty of challenges as the midterms approach: “There are less aircraft available for charter on the market,” reports Brunson-Pitts. “And there’s a shortage of pilots and aircraft parts ... and prices are higher because of fuel [costs].”

Brunson-Pitts has noticed that the beginning of campaign season creeps earlier every cycle. But even though it might be good for business, he hopes things don’t keep trending too far in that direction. “I love what I do,” he told me, “but I don’t want to work 24/7, either.” Then, possibly thinking about the political exhaustion the rest of us feel, he added: “And maybe breaks are also nice for other people.”

Jessica M. Goldstein is a regular contributor to The Post’s Style section.

