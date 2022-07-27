Josue Hercules, now 17, was hit by a stray bullet while he played outside with his little sister in California in 2009. (Photographs by Barbara Davidson) Magazine The Scars of Gun Violence, Seen and Unseen: A Photo Essay From mass shootings that garner headlines to daily attacks that receive little attention, gun violence takes many forms

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deniya Irving was 7 when a gunman in St. Louis shot her in the head while she hid in the back seat of her parents’ car in 2017. She was lying on top of her 5-year-old sister, Deaira, to protect her. The shooter had already killed her parents. No motive was ever discovered.

Advertisement

Gun violence in the United States is a growing public health epidemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. And, from mass shootings to everyday attacks, this violence takes many forms. Mass shootings — often carried out with AR-15-style semiautomatic rifles — get most of the attention. Largely overlooked are the day-to-day handgun deaths attributable to domestic violence, crossfire from stray bullets, criminal acts, gang wars, personal disputes and, in many cases, suicides.

As a Canadian living in Los Angeles, I find the gun violence in this country incomprehensible. At the beginning of my career, I spent a lot of time overseas covering wars in Israel, Iraq and Afghanistan. America may not be a war zone, but the stories of gun violence here seem endless.

Advertisement

The list of shootings goes on, inexorably: In 2019, a transgender woman, Candice Elease Pinky, was shot five times in broad daylight at a gas station in Houston. She survived. Last year was the deadliest year on record for anti-trans violence in the nation, with at least 57 people killed, according to Human Rights Watch.

Sean Reynolds was 17 when he was shot in the hip last year in South Los Angeles’s Watts neighborhood by a 14-year-old who wanted to rob him of his PlayStation 5. This year, also in Watts, a stray bullet tore through the cheek of Jose Portillo, 25 — traveling to the edge of his neck, where doctors say it’s too dangerous to try to take out. His face remains partially paralyzed.

“The epidemic of gun violence today in America tells the rest of the world that we value guns over human life, even children. It feels as if everyone has a gun,” Lara Drino, director of child abuse policy and prevention for the Los Angeles city attorney, told me. “The proliferation of guns in our society has caused people who may have once resolved a conflict with words or even a fistfight to now use guns with no thought as to the consequences on the victim, the victim’s family and their own loved ones.”

Advertisement

Often lost in Second Amendment debates are the survivors who shoulder the burden of unimaginable pain and repercussions from being shot. They are the walking wounded among us. Zeigler says the Fort Hood shooting left him feeling isolated: “People don’t want to hear about my story. It’s a downer for them.”

In 2019, I was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship and I crisscrossed the nation in my old Toyota Matrix to make portraits of survivors of different types of gun violence. I used an Arca-Swiss 8x10 negative film camera. My hope is that viewers will see themselves in these images, or someone who looks like a family member or a friend — and understand that this violence can happen to anyone.

“We only care about certain shootings, ones that are newsworthy. Shootings that take place in poor and gang-controlled communities are mostly ignored because there is a feeling that it is expected to happen and it is just a part of living there,” Jacob Rice, lead community police officer at the Jordan Downs housing development in Watts, told me.

Deniya Irving is now 12 and in the sixth grade. She and her sister, Deaira, are being raised by their grandmother. Deserae Turner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and is seeing a counselor to help manage the trauma from being shot. “Even last night I had a terrible nightmare — but I choose life and happiness,” she says. “I create joy in my life. I find what makes me happy, and do it often.”

Barbara Davidson is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer based in Los Angeles.

GiftOutline Gift Article