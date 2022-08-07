Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s puzzle features characters from literature, television and movies broken into pieces, with the specific book or show or film identified in the first clue in each pair. 21A: ["Calm down!” (“The Little Mermaid”)] is COOL YOUR J ETS and 23A: [Some vintage RCA products] is A M RADIOS . They split up JETSAM , one of Ursula’s eels (the other is Flotsam).

37A: [Nickname for Yale University (“Sense and Sensibility”)] is OLD E LI and 39A: [Those led by William the Conqueror] is NO R MANS . They split up ELINOR , one of the main characters in “Sense and Sensibility.”

55A: [Amstel Brewery’s owner (“30 Rock”)] is HEINE K EN and 57A: [Spirit realm] is NET H ERWORLD . They split up KENNETH , the “30 Rock” page played by Jack McBrayer.

78A: [Role for Matt Damon in a 1998 war film (“The Waltons”)] is PRIVATE R Y AN and 82A: [One of the four bases of DNA] is C Y TOSINE . They split up YANCY , a handyman in “The Waltons” played by Robert Donner. I hadn’t heard of this character before writing the puzzle, but he was a necessary piece to another part of the puzzle’s theme.

97A: [Armada ship (“The Big Bang Theory”)] is GAL L EON and 101A: [Highly enthusiastic] is AR D ENT . They split up LEONARD , a physicist played by Johnny Galecki in “The Big Bang Theory.”

118A: [Capital that’s the site of the only royal palace in the United States (“Star Wars”)] is HONOLU L U and 120A: [Fuel-based light source] is K E ROSENE LAMP. They split up LUKE Skywalker’s first name. The second layer to the puzzle is in the middle of the grid at 66A: [Literary character spelled out by the first letters of this puzzle’s circled words] and 69A: [Literary character spelled out by the last letters of this puzzle’s circled words]. The first letters of the characters’ names spell JEKYLL and the last letters of their names spell MR. HYDE . They represent maybe the most famous example of duality in literature — polar opposites made from the same person, and that’s what I sought to illustrate by placing them at the ends of the split characters’ names.

One of the upshots of doing a theme like this is that you can skip a lot of the process of generating theme answers, which is often what takes me longer to do than any other step in building a crossword. You only really need to find pairs of answers that start and end with specific letters; you want to find as many interesting and evocative pairs as possible, but the theme allows you to be flexible to use whatever answers will fit best. It wasn’t necessarily easy to find JETSAM and YANCY, but the former had some decent alternatives (like, say, JIM from “The Office”) and the latter was one I found somewhat quickly, as there just aren’t a ton of characters whose names start and end with Y.

Advertisement

Of course, whatever time I’d saved from that initial theme-building process got added back in from filling the grid; 14 theme answers is usually a lot to deal with, and that was no exception here. I’m just glad Robert Louis Stevenson made JEKYLL and MR. HYDE the same length so that this puzzle could exist.

I want to mention just one other clue … well, technically two of them, but it’s for the same answer, and that’s fitting for a puzzle about duality. 65A (EMU) has a slightly different clue in print than it does online. In print, it says [The animal Emmanuel in viral TikTok videos from Knuckle Bump Farms, e.g.], but the online version of the puzzle does something I haven’t done before: I included an actual video in the clue. It’s this short YouTube clip showing excerpts from Taylor Blake’s recent viral TikTok videos, where she repeatedly scolds an emu named Emmanuel not to attack and knock over the camera while she’s trying to make educational videos about her family’s farm.

I first heard about this absolutely delightful viral sensation last month when a friend shared them with me; it’s since gotten press in multiple news venues including The Post. Besides the fact that Emmanuel’s antics are hilarious by themselves, I’d joked on Twitter that crossword constructors everywhere were just given an incredible gift of a new way to clue the word EMU. What I hadn’t anticipated was that only a few days after I first saw one of Taylor’s videos, EMU would fall into the very next puzzle I was making. There was no way I would leave Emmanuel out of that clue after that, and I figured, why not spread the joy of this new celebrity bird for online solvers too? So, if Emmanuel the emu was new to you, I hope you enjoyed his entrance into the crossword. And even if you solved it in print, perhaps the clue might have given you a reason to check out more of Taylor’s videos on the Knuckle Bump Farms TikTok page. “Emmanuel don’t do it” has already become one of my favorite phrases of 2022.

What did you think?

GiftOutline Gift Article