Next weekend in New York City is Lollapuzzoola, the world’s best crossword tournament on a Saturday in August. I am hoping to attend it in person for the first time since 2019, but it’s not a certainty just yet. If you want to compete, they are holding it both as an in-person event on Aug. 27 and as a virtual tournament. Consider jumping in if you’ve never participated in one of these events before — it’s a lot of fun to hang out and chat with others solvers about the puzzles and anything else that interests you. Be warned that while most of the tournament puzzles will probably be fairly accessible, one of them is likely going to be very challenging, but that’s what everyone else is there for. Shared struggle brings people closer together.
There’s no theme today, but I picked a pair of 20-letter answers as a nod to the fact that it’s the 20th themeless puzzle I’ve published for The Post Magazine. I did the same thing with 18-letter answers in “Themeless No. 18” and a central 19-letter answer in “Themeless No. 19,” so take a wild guess what I’m aiming to do for “Themeless No. 21.”
- 23A: [Sweet and sour candies] is LEMON DROPS. I learned just now that they’re also vodka cocktails with a lemon flavor.
- 35A: [Milla Jovovich’s role in “The Fifth Element”] is LEELOO. I named my cat after her, but — let’s be honest — she’s got a ways to go before she attains status as a supreme being who can learn entire languages in a few days, beat up an entire room full of hostile aliens like a one-cat wrecking crew, and save the universe.
- 37A: [Local guy who “always thought he’d squander his life differently,” per a July 2019 headline in the Onion] is AREA MAN. It’s not an official rule, but there’s a good case to be made that whenever you have an answer that hints at the Onion, you’re required by law to include one of its headlines.
- 52A: [Event that may feature actors working on their lines for hours?] is TELETHON. That’s if it’s a celebrity telethon, although the celebrities typically aren’t the ones doing the work of taking down credit card information for confirming the donation. They’re often just there to give donors a simple thank-you message, but that may be enough to motivate donors to call in.
- 64A: ["Here’s one of my favorite scenes”] is “I LOVE THIS PART.” This is one of those conversational phrases that I randomly added to my word list a while back, never knowing exactly when I’d need it. I’d also added “I HATE THIS PART” and the grid might have accommodated that one too, but we’re sticking with a positive message here.
- 81A: [Beer/Pong venues] is BARCADES. Here’s a word I’ve grown to love ever since I first went to a barcade in Philadelphia over a decade ago. This is my favorite clue today, too.
- 84A: ["Through the Looking-Glass” character who suggests that Alice start as a pawn] is RED QUEEN. The animated Disney film from 1951 combined aspects of the Red Queen with the Queen of Hearts even though Lewis Carroll wrote them as two different characters. For instance, in the film, the Queen of Hearts scolds Alice by shouting, “Look up, speak nicely, and don’t twiddle your fingers!” But the Queen of Hearts doesn’t say that in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Instead it’s the Red Queen who said it in “Through the Looking-Glass.”
- 93A: [All-around gymnastics gold medalist at the 2020 Olympics] is SUNI LEE. She’s also the first Hmong American to win Olympic gold.
- 97A: [6 of diamonds?] is SHORTSTOP. Now, I can imagine this clue might be a bit confusing if you don’t follow baseball closely. The “diamonds” is a fairly standard pun signal for baseball in crosswords, but the “6″ is less clear. The way it works is that each of the nine players in the field is referred to by a number from 1 to 9. The shortstop is 6. If you’ve ever heard the phrase “6-4-3 double play,” it means the shortstop (6) fields the ball after it was hit and throws to the second baseman (4), who then throws to the first baseman (3). It’s an inside joke that I realize might not land with every solver, but the phrase felt too on-the-nose for me to keep it out. It could even work for all positions, including the pitcher who’s numbered as 1. Even though there isn’t a 1 in a deck of cards, [Ace of diamonds?] could be a valid clue for PITCHER (assuming it’s a good pitcher).
- 100A: [Retrievers such as Prince William’s childhood dog Widgeon] is BLACK LABS. Here’s a picture of Widgeon, if you were curious.
- 104A: [___ Rocks (band that formed in Finland, not Vietnam as the name suggests)] is HANOI Rocks. I hadn’t heard of them before writing this puzzle. Here’s a music video of their song “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”
- 4D: ["Out of the question!"] is “DON’T EVEN THINK ABOUT IT.” One of the two 20-letter answers in this puzzle.
- 11D: [Allsopp’s Arctic ___ (beer that sold for $503,300 on eBay in 2007)] is ALE. It’s true.
- 15D: ["Things really got out of hand fast”] is “THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY.” The second of the two 20-letter answers. This phrase owes its popularity to the film “Anchorman,” when Ron Burgundy said that after an all-out brawl between TV news reporters.
- 58D is ATTITUDE and right next to it at 59D is WHINING, both clued as [Complainer’s display]. Somehow the much more common crossword answer SASS didn’t end up in this puzzle to take one of those clues.
- 87D: [Home of goblin sharks and vampire squids] is DEEP SEA. Something else I learned from writing this puzzle: that goblin sharks and vampire squids exist.
- 88D: [Cornelis ___, inventor who built the first navigable submarine in 1620] is Cornelis DREBBEL. I’d never heard of him until now either, but he seemed like a genuinely fascinating person and his name bailed me out of a real jam. Some sources also credit Drebbel with inventing the world’s first thermostat, so I’m truly perplexed how he’s flown under my radar until today.
Finally, here’s a heads-up about next week’s crossword: It’s going to be somewhat complex. It has a metapuzzle and an extra feature that I have not done for The Post before, but I hope you will enjoy it.
What did you think?