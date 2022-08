97A: [6 of diamonds?] is. Now, I can imagine this clue might be a bit confusing if you don’t follow baseball closely. The “diamonds” is a fairly standard pun signal for baseball in crosswords, but the “6″ is less clear. The way it works is that each of the nine players in the field is referred to by a number from 1 to 9 . The shortstop is 6. If you’ve ever heard the phrase “6-4-3 double play,” it means the shortstop (6) fields the ball after it was hit and throws to the second baseman (4), who then throws to the first baseman (3). It’s an inside joke that I realize might not land with every solver, but the phrase felt too on-the-nose for me to keep it out. It could even work for all positions, including the pitcher who’s numbered as 1. Even though there isn’t a 1 in a deck of cards, [Ace of diamonds?] could be a valid clue for PITCHER (assuming it’s a good pitcher).