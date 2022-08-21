Next weekend in New York City is Lollapuzzoola, the world’s best crossword tournament on a Saturday in August. I am hoping to attend it in person for the first time since 2019, but it’s not a certainty just yet. If you want to compete, they are holding it both as an in-person event on Aug. 27 and as a virtual tournament. Consider jumping in if you’ve never participated in one of these events before — it’s a lot of fun to hang out and chat with others solvers about the puzzles and anything else that interests you. Be warned that while most of the tournament puzzles will probably be fairly accessible, one of them is likely going to be very challenging, but that’s what everyone else is there for. Shared struggle brings people closer together.