Meet the woman who started an underground abortion network in the 1960s

Heather Booth, 76, is an organizer and political strategist who has worked in civil rights, feminist and other movements. While a student at the University of Chicago, she founded the underground abortion service provider known as the Service or Jane. A recently released documentary, “The Janes,” and forthcoming feature film, “Call Jane,” chronicle the organization’s members and impact. Booth lives in Washington, D.C.

How do you explain to people in younger generations, who have been protesting the recent Supreme Court decision overturning Roe, what it was like before abortion was legal?

I think people should see this remarkable documentary, “The Janes.” It talks about septic abortion wards in hospitals. One of the doctors in the movie talks about calling the morgue every week because women were dying because they so felt they weren’t ready to have a child that they would do either injury to themselves or they would go to someone who would injure them. Lives were threatened, and the promise of a life was threatened.

With Roe struck down, is this all going to happen again?

It’s up to us. If we organize, we can change the world. We’re a majority of this country. Almost 80 percent of the country thinks that a politician should not come between a woman and this most intimate decision of our lives, between a woman and her doctor. So we have the popular support. The question is: Will that get converted into organization and action and election?

Can you talk about founding underground abortion service Jane?

In 1965, a friend of mine said his sister was pregnant and nearly suicidal. She wasn’t ready to have a child and wanted an abortion. This was a time when people barely talked about sex in public. I didn’t know anything about what to do about it. But I said I would try to help. Because you help someone who’s in need. I had been in the civil rights movement, a Freedom Summer project, and that’s an important part of the story. Because the fundamental lessons of that summer included: If you follow your moral beliefs and if you organize with love at the center, you can change this world.

So I went to the medical arm of the civil rights movement, the Medical Committee for Human Rights, and met with a doctor. He referred me to Dr. T.R.M. Howard. He made the arrangement. And I thought that was it. I didn’t even think about it that much again. And it wasn’t legal, so I didn’t talk about it with other people. But the woman involved must have talked about it, because then someone else called. And I made the arrangement again with Dr. Howard. And then someone else called.

At that point, I said, “Oh, word is spreading, I better make a system.” And I called Dr. Howard, found out what was involved: What do you do beforehand? Is there any pain involved? What do you do afterwards? How do you follow up? Is there birth control advice I should give? How do you support people in it? How much does it cost? It was $500. We got it down to two for the price of one. Got a scholarship fund. This was ’65. In 1967 I got married. By ’68 I was pregnant with my first child, working full time and in grad school. And it was too much. I could not handle the number of people coming through.

So you were running it by yourself, then?

It was just me. And it was my home number. I don’t even think we had answering machines at that point. Or an answering service. So when I’d go to meetings that I normally went to — on community issues, civil rights issues, women’s issues — at the end of the meetings, I would say, “If you’re interested in working on abortion, come see me.”

And would people come?

And people came. I had about 12 or so women who said they were interested.

And this is illegal at the time?

Yes. I knew it wasn’t legal. I don’t think I quite understood how illegal it was. I only learned later that three people talking about providing an abortion was a conspiracy to commit a felony. But we had several meetings where I transferred [the knowledge]: This is how I do the consulting. This is the arrangement with the provider. This is how you follow up. Here are some of the issues that are asked. This is how I’m keeping track of who’s coming through. And at that point it really became a full operation. And the other women really took over and did an extraordinary job. And more and more people started to come through. Because it wasn’t legal, in giving out a phone number, they said: Don’t give out the name of the person whose phone it was; they said, “Call and ask for Jane.” And then, boldly, they started to advertise. They put signs up in supermarkets and in underground papers: “Pregnant? Don’t want to be? Call Jane,” and had the phone number.

It is estimated that Jane performed about 11,000 abortions.

That’s what they think. It shows how many people need this and seek it. After Roe [v. Wade], it was 1 in 3 people who were pregnant would get an abortion. The numbers then, with greater contraception and greater bans and attacks, became 1 in 4, and now it’s 1 in 5. But even if it’s 1 in 5, people should realize this means it could be your sister, your cousin, your friend. It could be you. And it could have been your mother or your grandmother, because the majority of people who seek an abortion now already have children. And they know what it means to bring a child into the world.

I’m sure you’ve had many discussions with people who agree and disagree and question the work you did there. What do you say to people who say abortion is murder?

What I say is that I value the lives of these real people who are seeking an alternative in their life and aren’t ready to have a child. And while different traditions may have different views, my view is just as a sperm or a zygote, it’s not yet a person. The standard has been, in the world, when there’s quickening. In fact, in Judaism — I’m Jewish — part of the laws we follow say that if the life of the mother is at stake, it is required to have an abortion. So there are different traditions, different beliefs. These are personal decisions that no one can make for someone else and that politicians should not be interfering with.

I also think that when children are born there should be full embracing in a beloved community with child care, with prenatal education, with health care, with ensuring that people of all economic backgrounds have the same freedoms and dignity and respect to have a more fulfilled life.

What does it feel like to see so much rollback in recent years of rights you already fought for, already won?

I think we’re on a knife’s edge right now. On the one hand, there really is a threat of tyranny and a rollback of voting rights, of freedom to decide this intimate decision in our lives about when or whether to have a child, a rollback of democracy and of a more caring society. But on the other, the vast majority of the country still believes we should have a caring society and is sick of all the hate. So it feels like we are in a treacherous moment now — but there also is enormous promise.

If we win two seats in the Senate and still have a House that believes in small-d democracy, that believes in reproductive freedom, that believes in sensible gun laws, that believes we should have a climate that is sustainable, we can see not only the codification of Roe — the president has said that — we could do a number of things now circumscribed because the will of the majority of the public has not yet been organized and heard. So I still believe that if we organize, we can change the world for the better. The future isn’t written. It depends on what we do.

This interview has been edited and condensed. KK Ottesen is a regular contributor to the magazine.

