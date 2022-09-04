Last weekend in New York City was Lollapuzzoola 15. My wife Vicki and I competed in the pairs division and … we placed second! We even had an official final for the top three pairs for the first time, too, although we didn’t get to solve on the big boards like the top individual solvers do. We just solved on paper in an isolated space away from everyone else. We got stomped by the final puzzle since the “Express” division clues were brutally difficult, but even if we had been a little faster I doubt we would have caught pairs champions Pete and Claire Rimkus. Congrats to Pete and Claire and all the other top finishers at the world’s best crossword tournament on a Saturday in August. (Claire also wrote the New York Times crossword from this past Friday. She’s just piling up the W’s this week.)