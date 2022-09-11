There’s another Boswords Fall Themeless League on the horizon. Every week you get to solve a new puzzle by some great constructors and hang out with other solvers online. There are three different difficulty divisions for each puzzle, so you get to choose which difficulty suits you best. What’s not to like? The preseason puzzle will be released on the evening of Monday, Sept. 26, and the league will start for real on Oct. 3, so go sign up if you want to participate.