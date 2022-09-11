There’s another Boswords Fall Themeless League on the horizon. Every week you get to solve a new puzzle by some great constructors and hang out with other solvers online. There are three different difficulty divisions for each puzzle, so you get to choose which difficulty suits you best. What’s not to like? The preseason puzzle will be released on the evening of Monday, Sept. 26, and the league will start for real on Oct. 3, so go sign up if you want to participate.
Nine familiar phrases have had an “-ING” gerund sound added to the end to make them sound like wacky competitive sports:
- 23A: [Sport that takes place in an inexpensive rink?] is CHEAP SKATING, based on cheapskate.
- 35A: [Sport in which attorneys jog around a courtroom?] is TRIAL RUNNING, based on trial run.
- 49A: [Sport in which people from the neighborhood jump into the pool?] is LOCAL DIVING, based on local dive.
- 67A: [Sport where the fastest rodent wins?] is RAT RACING, based on rat race.
- 82A: [Sport where you pick up a utensil?] is FORK LIFTING, based on forklift.
- 100A: [Sport involving a fight between candidates?] is BALLOT BOXING, based on ballot box.
- 113A: [Sport in which astronauts ride bikes on the moon?] is LUNAR CYCLING, based on lunar cycling.
- 3D: [Sport involving a wheel of brie sliding on ice?] is CHEESE CURLING, based on cheese curl.
- 58A: [Sport with crew teams in a diplomatic mission?] is EMBASSY ROWING, based on Embassy Row.
I only wish I hadn’t thought of a bowling pun after I’d already built the puzzle (like ROSE BOWLING).
Some other answers and clues:
- 12A is ELMO and 41A is GROVER, both clued as ["Red and Blue” singer on “Sesame Street”]. A convenient song title, that.
- 7D: ["When the present determines the future, but the approximate present does not approximately determine the future,” per the mathematician Edward Lorenz] is CHAOS. A long clue, but one that I thought was evocative.
- 8D: [Pets that lie on paper] is CATS. Can confirm, as a lifelong cat owner.
- 47D: [Williams with singles and doubles titles] is SERENA Williams. Quite timely as she just retired (or “evolved” away from tennis, in her words).
- 68D: ["Lawyers Never Lie” novelist Kanefield] is TERI Kanefield. That title … seems like a lie.
What did you think?