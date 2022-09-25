First, a quick reminder to sign up for the 2022 Boswords Fall Themeless League. The preseason puzzle will be released tomorrow evening, with the regular puzzles beginning on Monday, Oct. 3. You can also read more about the constructors at that link above.
Six starred answers in this puzzle don’t appear to fit their clues. 25A: [*Retreats in the woods] seems to be LOG, but that doesn’t match part of speech. 49A: [*Prolonging] looks like DRAG, but that’s an incomplete answer.
The theme is revealed at the bottom of the puzzle at 117A: ["Cheers!” … and a hint to how six words in this puzzle have been raised by one row] which is DRINK UP. Six different alcoholic drinks hidden inside longer phrases have been lifted up by one row. You start in the square where the starred clue begins, move up by a row to spell out the drink, then return back to the original row to complete the answer.
- 25A: [*Retreats in the woods] is LOG CABINS. It starts with LOG, raises up CAB (short for cabernet), then finishes with INS at 26A: [Officeholders].
- 49A: [*Prolonging] is DRAGGING OUT. It starts with DRAG, raises up GIN, then finishes with GOUT at 51A: [Form of arthritis].
- 73A: [*SNL actor who played the Ladies Man] is TIM MEADOWS. It starts with TIM, raises up MEAD, then finishes with OWS at 74A: [Reactions to stings].
- 76A: [*Patrons] is SUPPORTERS. It starts with SUP, raises up PORT, then finishes with ERS at 78A: [IV places].
- 102A: [*Law office assistants] is PARALEGALS. It starts with PAR, raises up ALE, then finishes with GALS at 103A: [Ben-___ (Cincinnati cheerleaders)].
- 105A: [*1987 Eric Carmen song with the lyric “Now I’ve got you in my sights”] is “HUNGRY EYES.” It starts with HUNG, raises up RYE, then finishes with YES at 107A: ["Indeed I do”]. This song was featured in “Dirty Dancing,” if that might help you recall it.
As usual, I stuck to a constraint that all answers in the grid had to be real words, so you wouldn’t end up with a gibberish string of letters at the beginning or ends of the theme entries. I also wanted the drinks to be raised up from the middle of phrases so you could come back down to the original row, but there’s only a handful of alcoholic drinks that allow you to do this. Besides the six featured in this puzzle, there’s RUM, but there just aren’t many phrases where you can lift up RUM and get valid words on both sides of it — SPREAD RUMORS and UGLY RUMORS were a couple of the only decent ones I found after searching for a while. I found ANIMAL TRAINER which could raise up MALT, but I didn’t know if “malt” by itself could be a stand-in for “malt liquor.” The only one I saw for SAKE was KEEPSAKE BOX. I don’t think I even bothered looking for phrases with five-letter drinks, but maybe there was a good one hiding somewhere in the universe.
Some other answers and clues:
- 22A: [Like stories by Shirley Jackson and Anne Rice] is MACABRE. The puzzle podcast “Two Girls One Crossword” had an episode last month that featured a profile of Shirley Jackson’s life that you might find interesting. I’d recommend listening to that podcast every week, in fact — Grace Topinka and Chelsea Rowan have a really great chemistry.
- 56A: ["The End Is ___” (Peacock TV show promoted by Syfy)] is NYE. I hadn’t heard of it since it was just released this year, but Bill’s got a convenient name for this kind of pun.
- 89A: [Put the finishing touch on someone’s present] is TIE A BOW. No, I did not put this in the puzzle for birthday-related reasons.
- 123A: [Get to the chopper?] is TEETHE. I did, however, put this clue in for Arnold Schwarzenegger-related nostalgia reasons.
- 127A: [Gave someone a 10, say?] is DEALT. Think of poker or blackjack here.
- 2D: [Immunoglobulin, by another name] is ANTIBODY. I knew both words but did not know until writing this puzzle they were synonyms.
- 7D: [Org. that published an article in 2011 about how to prepare for a zombie apocalypse] is CDC. They also published a graphic novel on the same subject.
- 91D: [Windowsills, for cats] is PERCHES. Can confirm.
What did you think?