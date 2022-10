26A: ["How do you do, fellow kids?"] is. The way to understand this is that MAA is the sound a goat makes, and the clue is my playful way of imagining what a small goat (a kid) might be saying to other small goats (fellow kids). I figured this could be the most confusing clue in the puzzle, but I’ve been dying to use it for at least a year. I joked recently on Twitter about what it feels like when you run with a clue some solvers might find hilarious but others will be completely mystified by, and this was the clue I was talking about. My constant exposure to and amusement over the Steve Buscemi meme from “30 Rock” made it impossible to resist.