Since you know I like metapuzzles, I wanted to point your attention to a fun metapuzzle suite by super-solver and friend-of-the-show Paolo Pasco called “Remedial Chaos Theory.” It’s six puzzles, each with its own meta answer, leading to a final seventh puzzle and overall mega-meta answer. Some of the metas are trickier than others, but trust me, the whole set is really cool and made me legitimately laugh out loud a few times while solving. If you get stuck, feel free to sign up for a free account at the XWord Muggles Forum, where you can reach out to others if you need a hint. Paolo might be able to give you hints, too, if you ask him.