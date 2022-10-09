Whenever I’m asked how I start thinking of a theme for a crossword, I answer that I usually think of it when I’m doing something else entirely. A few weeks ago I was scrolling through FACEBOOK (121A: [Website whose name serves as a hint to this puzzle’s theme]), and then the name gave me an idea.
Six book titles contain the letters of the parts of your face, and these books are laid out such that the body parts roughly form the outline of a face.
- Two eyes in “PEYTON PLACE” at 6D: [Grace Metalious novel mentioned in “We Didn’t Start the Fire”] and “THE LUCKY ONE” at 12D: [Nicholas Sparks novel featuring a Marine who wins a streak of poker games].
- Two ears in “MIDDLEMARCH” at 31D: [George Eliot novel set in a fictitious English town] and “PET SEMATARY” at 39D: [Stephen King novel featuring a cat named Church (short for Winston Churchill)].
- A nose in “WHITE NOISE” at 35D: [Don DeLillo novel adapted into a 2022 film starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle].
- A mouth in “AND THE MOUNTAINS ECHOED” at 103A: [Khaled Hosseini novel whose title alludes to Afghanistan’s topography as well as a line from “The Nurse’s Song” by William Blake].
There’s a secondary revealer, too, at 117A: [Something you may read on a [first word of 121 Across], or have from reading a [second word of 121 Across], or see by reading [full answer to 121 Across]] which is REACTION. This clue is admittedly a bit clunky when you read it, but it amused me that REACTION could plausibly be associated with the words FACE and BOOK as well as the full website name FACEBOOK (and that all three of those things might produce reactions by reading them).
The face that’s formed from the circled letters in the grid isn’t perfectly symmetrical — hence why I said they “roughly” form the outline of a face. But if symmetry is your thing, you can probably spot a face in the black squares. That’s what typically happens with left-right symmetry, the Rorschach test of crosswords.
Some other answers and clues:
- 20A / 10D: [With 10 Down, boxer nicknamed Madame Butterfly] is LAILA / ALI. I didn’t know she had that nickname until now, but it makes perfect sense. Another boxer is nearby at 11D: [Cinematic boxer Rocky] which is BALBOA.
- 29A: [Tile in the game Chickenfoot] is DOMINO. I didn’t know about this game until now, but the name made me laugh.
- 74A: [Double features?] is REPEATS. My second-favorite clue today. The answer should be read as a plural noun.
- 78A: [How the relationship between two objects can be viewed] is SPATIALLY. This wasn’t intended to be part of the theme, but it is near the center of the grid and it does describe how I want you to view the different parts of the face in the book titles.
- 92A: [Where do you get off?] is EXIT. I’ve become a fan of using question marks in clues to signal actual questions; in a way they use misdirection with answers that are overly literal. Not long ago I had the clue [What do you think?] for the answer IDEA which had a similar effect.
- 114A: [Sculpted trunk] is TORSO. The one extra body part I couldn’t excise from the grid, but it’s placement right below the face seems apt.
- 126A: [1932 Australian “war” bird] is EMU. If this is the first time you’ve heard about the “Emu War,” just know that the emus won.
- 2D: ["2/2″ musician Brian] is our good old friend ENO. An apt song title for the clue number.
- 7D: [Bachelor parties?] is ALUMNI. My favorite clue today since it twists both words. “Bachelor” refers to bachelor’s degrees and “parties” refers to people.
- 13D: [Beethoven’s “Tempest” or “Pathétique,” e.g.] is SONATA. Way back when I played the piano, I played the “Pathétique,” though never completely from start to finish. I performed each movement separately in recitals.
- 75D: [Cerberus’s head count] is THREE. I guess one head and one face weren’t enough for this puzzle, so here’s Cerberus charging in with all three of his.
- 76D: ["For Goodness ___, Look at Those Cakes" (James Brown song)] is SAKES. This was the cake-cutting song at my wedding, though fair warning if you listen to it: The “Cakes” in the title doesn’t refer to food.
What did you think?