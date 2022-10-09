20A / 10D: [With 10 Down, boxer nicknamed Madame Butterfly] is LAILA / ALI. I didn’t know she had that nickname until now, but it makes perfect sense. Another boxer is nearby at 11D: [Cinematic boxer Rocky] which is BALBOA.

29A: [Tile in the game Chickenfoot] is DOMINO. I didn't know about this game until now, but the name made me laugh.

74A: [Double features?] is REPEATS. My second-favorite clue today. The answer should be read as a plural noun.

78A: [How the relationship between two objects can be viewed] is SPATIALLY. This wasn’t intended to be part of the theme, but it is near the center of the grid and it does describe how I want you to view the different parts of the face in the book titles.

92A: [Where do you get off?] is EXIT. I’ve become a fan of using question marks in clues to signal actual questions; in a way they use misdirection with answers that are overly literal. Not long ago I had the clue [What do you think?] for the answer IDEA which had a similar effect.

114A: [Sculpted trunk] is TORSO. The one extra body part I couldn’t excise from the grid, but it’s placement right below the face seems apt.

126A: [1932 Australian "war" bird] is EMU. If this is the first time you've heard about the "Emu War," just know that the emus won.

2D: ["2/2″ musician Brian] is our good old friend ENO. An apt song title for the clue number.

7D: [Bachelor parties?] is ALUMNI. My favorite clue today since it twists both words. “Bachelor” refers to bachelor’s degrees and “parties” refers to people.

13D: [Beethoven's "Tempest" or "Pathétique," e.g.] is SONATA. Way back when I played the piano, I played the "Pathétique," though never completely from start to finish. I performed each movement separately in recitals.

75D: [Cerberus’s head count] is THREE. I guess one head and one face weren’t enough for this puzzle, so here’s Cerberus charging in with all three of his.