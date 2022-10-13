Date Lab: He wants someone to share his life with

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hideki knows he’s the kind of person who always puts himself last. His daughter is “my number one priority,” he said. Hideki lost his own father in February to prostate cancer. While spending time with his support group of family, “one of my aunties said, ‘Hey, why don’t you get back out there? You’re young enough! You’ve got a good job, a good head on your shoulders. Why don’t you just go for it?’ ”

“It kind of hit me,” said the 42-year-old IT recruiter. “I haven’t been in a relationship for over seven years.” His father’s death instilled in him a desire to live his life as fully as possible. He started working out and eating more healthfully, and is hoping to find someone special. A friend of his spotted Date Lab online and sent it Hideki’s way. “I just couldn’t believe that I got picked.”

“Is it so hard to ask for somebody that you could talk to?” he said. “Somebody that you can be yourself and be vulnerable with at the same time, and no judgment? Somebody that you can grow with?” Hideki is divorced, and his teenage daughter is his only family in the United States. “Everyone else is mainly between Japan and the Philippines,” he said. “So it is lonely, and I’ve gone through a lot, [and I want] someone I can share my life with.”

Annie, 39, was reading her mom’s copy of The Washington Post when she came across the column. She’s a physician who was last in a serious relationship about three years ago. Recently, she’d taken a months-long break from online dating. “I was just doing a lot of scrolling and feeling a bit tired of the whole searching, searching, searching and not finding anyone,” she said. She also tried a matchmaking service “and that didn’t go very well.” So, she thought Date Lab was worth a shot.

She wants to find a “life partner.” Qualities she’s looking for: someone with a “dry, witty sense of humor” who is “very comfortable in his own skin.” But her criteria of finding someone who is “plant-based” has been a challenge. “I’m vegan, and it’s really hard to find men who are at least vegetarian.” Annie likes “some chivalry as well,” she said. “And definitely a head of hair.”

She was a “little skeptical” about the blind date but decided to keep an open mind. She wore “a fun navy blue sleeveless shortish dress with white polka dots,” along with “not too high of a heel” because she didn’t know her date’s height.

Worried that she’d be late (“because I always run late”), Annie biked to Fancy Radish on H Street NE and wound up being 10 minutes early. She was sitting at the bar when Hideki arrived right on time. Annie wasn’t immediately attracted to him but she found him to be “very ebullient and funny,” and figured they’d have a “charismatic conversation.”

Hideki got “in the zone” for the date by hitting the gym, polishing his shoes and shaving. He drove to the restaurant from his home in Fairfax. When he met Annie, she struck him as “very ladylike and very nice, very sweet. Soft-spoken.”

Over three hours, they discussed their relationship histories, dating philosophies and love languages, which Hideki is “a big believer” in. “I thought there were a lot of similarities in our outlook,” he said. But there were a few strands of conversation that didn’t quite land. “I talked a bit about religion,” he said. “We didn’t dig in, but I didn’t feel the vibe.”

According to Annie, “the conversation did flow.” She was especially intrigued to learn that he “has gotten the ball rolling for a book club with some of his friends reading a Brené Brown book.” She added, “I thought that was really great. He’s in touch with his entire self. And he alluded to that a few times throughout the dinner: He wasn’t afraid of being who he is.” But she “didn’t feel any sparks.” It didn’t help that, when she asked if he was plant-based, he said, “I eat everything.” Though, she admitted, “I’m kind of used to that now.”

At the end of the night, Hideki walked Annie to her bike and asked for her number, and she said she’d be fine with giving it to him “if he wanted to hang out as friends.” Hideki told me he asked for her number to be “polite,” though he’d be open to going out again. “She seems to be a really nice person,” he said.

“I have a really hard time saying, ‘No, I’m just not interested,’ ” Annie explained. “So my compromise lately is, if I give out my number I will qualify with [saying it is only to see each other as] friends. And I think he probably got it, because he hasn’t followed up.”

Rate the date

Hideki: 4 [out of 5].

Annie: 3.

Update

No further contact.

Jessica M. Goldstein is a regular contributor to Post’s Style section.

Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, Date Lab allows participants to be identified only by their first names.

To our commenters

A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.

