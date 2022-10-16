The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
The Washington Post Magazine

Solution to Evan Birnholz’s Oct. 16 crossword, “Set Pieces”

Analysis by
Crosswords
October 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Solution to Oct. 16, 2022 crossword, “Set Pieces” (Evan Birnholz)

Seven phrases have been redefined to describe things in a category, sometimes (but not always) proceeding in a specific order:

  • 22A: [Mercury, Venus, Earth …] is WORLD SERIES.
  • 38A: [Washington, Adams, Jefferson …] is EXECUTIVE ORDER.
  • 43A: [Cerulean, denim, ultramarine …] is BLUE STREAK.
  • 62A: [Aspiration, hope, wish …] is DREAM SEQUENCE.
  • 79A: [Weakling, wimp, wuss …] is CHICKEN RUN.
  • 87A: [Emo, grunge, metal …] is ROCK COLLECTION.
  • 105A: [General, lieutenant general, major general …] is COMMAND LINE.

A couple of years ago I wrote down WORLD SERIES and EXECUTIVE ORDER in my notepad with this idea in mind, but I let it sit on the shelf for that long because I’d originally hoped to stick exclusively to phrases that could aptly describe things that appear in a definite order. The planets and U.S. presidents proceed in a specific sequence, and so do military ranks for COMMAND LINE … but the others don’t. As with last year’s July 4 puzzle, when I discovered how difficult it was to find categories where the first item in a series had a specific first letter that could spell out AMERICA, there are only so many synonyms of “series” and they would have to somehow point to categories that proceed in a well-known order. So, I decided to let that pattern go and just work with redefining phrases in a way you might not expect.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

ROCK COLLECTION is a bit of an outlier, admittedly, because the other phrases’ last words are more closely connected to the idea of a series, where collection is more commonly understood as a simple group. The alternative I considered here was AGE PROGRESSION, and that could be clued as [Stone, Bronze, Iron …], which would have been a defined order. I avoided it because ROCK COLLECTION redefines a group of geological rocks in a different way as though it referred to music, where the ages of AGE PROGRESSION are too closely associated with the same concept of time. Plus, ROCK COLLECTION strikes me as a more recognizable and interesting phrase.

Those issues with the theme aside, I hope you still enjoyed the puzzle. Using the clues in an odd way

Some other answers and clues:

  • 20A: [___iD (tool that lets you customize your own cookies)] is OREO. From the “how can I clue this word in a new way” files. It’s a real thing.
  • 42A: [Artistic sort?] is GENRE. Think of “sort” like the word “category.”
  • 59A: [___ borealis (northern lights)] is AURORA. Someday, I’m going to clue this as What superintendent Chalmers from “The Simpsons” was shouting at Principal Skinner about during the classic “steamed hams” scene, but that day is not today.
  • 116A: [Emulates the participants on “Married at First Sight”] is WEDS. This was mostly a wink to my wife and some friends who have been watching episodes of this show lately.
  • 1D: [Actor seen in “Halloween”?] is Rob LOWE. He didn’t appear in the actual film, but he’s literally hiding in the title “Halloween.” Spooky season is upon us.
  • 14D: [Where potential job applicants may receive promotions?] is CAREER EXPO, since those applicants will be getting spiels from the employers about applying to work for them.
  • 47D: [Baseball family name that fills in the blanks of “b_ _l f_ _r”] is ALOU. Last week I did the same thing with the baseball player Lefty O’DOUL, who fills in the blanks of “gr_un_ rule d_ _b_e.” Now I just have to get OTT to complete the fill-in-the-baseball-blank trifecta.
  • 84D: [[chef’s kiss]] is “I LOVE IT.” I suppose it’s a bit on the nose but I liked this clue.

What did you think?

Loading...