A couple of years ago I wrote down WORLD SERIES and EXECUTIVE ORDER in my notepad with this idea in mind, but I let it sit on the shelf for that long because I’d originally hoped to stick exclusively to phrases that could aptly describe things that appear in a definite order. The planets and U.S. presidents proceed in a specific sequence, and so do military ranks for COMMAND LINE … but the others don’t. As with last year’s July 4 puzzle, when I discovered how difficult it was to find categories where the first item in a series had a specific first letter that could spell out AMERICA, there are only so many synonyms of “series” and they would have to somehow point to categories that proceed in a well-known order. So, I decided to let that pattern go and just work with redefining phrases in a way you might not expect.