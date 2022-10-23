16A: [Waits on tracks?] is TOM, as in the musician Tom Waits.

30A: [Metal detector?] is EAR. This a music clue, too, referring to one’s ear hearing heavy metal or death metal.

55A: [Level at a stadium?] is TIE. It amused me that if you remove the question mark, it could be a clue for TIER, which is just one letter off.

64A: [Errors of comedy?] is GAG REELS. Back in January 2021, I submitted a draft of a different puzzle with the singular GAG REEL and this same clue, but I ended up needing to revise a large part of that grid such that it forced me to remove the answer. It was frustrating at the time to let that clue go, but I wrote it down in my notepad so that I could drop it in again at the earliest possible opportunity, and here we are. It just took 21 months, which was less time than I expected.

ACT IV. There’s 77A: [When Juliet says “Romeo, I come! this do I drink to thee”] is. There’s another version of this quote which is written as “Here’s drink — I drink to thee,” but the way it appears in the clue shows up in several sources , too. I dug a bit deeper and found a 19th-century version of the play with a footnote that suggests “Here’s drink — I drink to thee” may have originally been a stage direction but later became part of the line itself.

106A is ADD and the next Across clue at 109A is STIR, both clued as [Recipe verb]. It’s mostly a relief when I can give two answers the same clue if only because it saves time from having to think of two different ones. When they’re consecutive answers, I feel obligated to do it.

TEA. Pete Muller recently used TEA in his 116A: [Drink “for One” in a Led Zeppelin song and “for Two” in a Vincent Youmans song] is. Pete Muller recently used TEA in his Monthly Music Meta , but it wasn’t clued with a musical angle. He often goes out of his way to give common answers a music reference, so I suggested this as an alternative clue for that, and then it found its way into my puzzle a few days later.

ADAM Johnson. Adam and his podcast co-host Nima Shirazi are two of the smartest media critics out there, in my opinion. I remember a few years ago when my colleague in words Ben Zimmer was mentioned on their episode about the 119A: [Media critic Johnson who co-hosts the podcast “Citations Needed”] isJohnson. Adam and his podcast co-host Nima Shirazi are two of the smartest media critics out there, in my opinion. I remember a few years ago when my colleague in words Ben Zimmer was mentioned on their episode about the history of the term “whataboutism.” Here’s a strong recommendation to give “ Citations Needed ” a listen if it’s new to you.

MESA. It has a neat 125D: [Checkerboard ___ (Zion National Park landform)] is. It has a neat checkerboard-like grid pattern on its face, so that seemed appropriate to mention in a puzzle with its own grid.

CONAN. Yes, he wrote an op-ed panning his own debut performance before it even happened. You can 1D: [He wrote a New York Times op-ed titled “O’Brien Flops!” on the day of his “Late Night” premiere in 1993] is. Yes, he wrote an op-ed panning his own debut performance before it even happened. You can read it here

TIGER CUB. The clue seems like an oxymoron, but then I’m reminded that big cats, even when they’re little, are still bigger than my 16D: [Little big cat] is. The clue seems like an oxymoron, but then I’m reminded that big cats, even when they’re little, are still bigger than my strange and fully grown little little cat

65D: [Street-racing path?] is SKI RUN. It’s a similar joke as with the clue for TOM, but this one refers to the skier Picabo Street.

ATARI. 77D: [Company whose in-house newsletter was called The Gospel According to St. Pong] is Here’s a copy of one of those newsletters from 1973.