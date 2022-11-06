21A: [Org. for the Chicago Bears] is NFL and symmetrical to that at 130A: [Org. for the Hershey Bears] is AHL. I didn’t plan this pairing beforehand but it amused me. I’ve been to two Chicago Bears games and one Hershey Bears game in my life.

28A: [Disaster films?] is BAD MOVIES. As someone who has had more than a fair share of experience watching bad movies with friends just for the sake of enjoying how awful they are, this is my favorite clue today.

81A: [Pastries packed with potatoes, perhaps] is SAMOSAS. Some unexpected alliteration.

96A: [You wouldn’t know this person] is RANDO. I hope you didn’t try to Google a celebrity named Rando as if I had been doubting your knowledge of celebrities. It just a slang term for a “random person.”

58D: [Line seen before Christmas shopping?] is DEAR SANTA. I’m guessing at least a few of you will be seeing that line fairly soon.

70D: [Letter seen in timetables?] is ETA, literally hiding in “tim eta bles.”

109D: [“You don’t have to tell us what happened”] is “WE SAW.” This is one of those semi-contrived answers that I sorta pulled out of thin air to get that corner with the WHITNEY and RUSHMORE letters to cooperate. You can imagine someone saying it, although maybe in only very specific situations.