What goes up must come down, like the six circled mountains in today’s puzzle. In order:
As usual with diagonal-answer puzzles, it may seem like there isn’t much theme material in the grid, but diagonal answers carry a lot more weight than regular Across and Down entries do. If OLYMPUS were a standard Across entry, it would contribute letters to eight answers (itself and seven crossing Down entries). As a rising and falling mountain, it contributes letters to fourteen answers (seven Across and seven Down entries). Diagonal answers are triple-checked, meaning they form words in three directions. I believe this means the SUMMIT letters are quadruple-checked since they form parts of different words across, down, diagonally and thematically.
Some other answers and clues:
- 21A: [Org. for the Chicago Bears] is NFL and symmetrical to that at 130A: [Org. for the Hershey Bears] is AHL. I didn’t plan this pairing beforehand but it amused me. I’ve been to two Chicago Bears games and one Hershey Bears game in my life.
- 28A: [Disaster films?] is BAD MOVIES. As someone who has had more than a fair share of experience watching bad movies with friends just for the sake of enjoying how awful they are, this is my favorite clue today.
- 81A: [Pastries packed with potatoes, perhaps] is SAMOSAS. Some unexpected alliteration.
- 96A: [You wouldn’t know this person] is RANDO. I hope you didn’t try to Google a celebrity named Rando as if I had been doubting your knowledge of celebrities. It just a slang term for a “random person.”
- 58D: [Line seen before Christmas shopping?] is DEAR SANTA. I’m guessing at least a few of you will be seeing that line fairly soon.
- 70D: [Letter seen in timetables?] is ETA, literally hiding in “timetables.”
- 109D: [“You don’t have to tell us what happened”] is “WE SAW.” This is one of those semi-contrived answers that I sorta pulled out of thin air to get that corner with the WHITNEY and RUSHMORE letters to cooperate. You can imagine someone saying it, although maybe in only very specific situations.
- 118D: [Rude, crude and shocking to a prude] is LEWD. I thought about throwing in “nude” as yet another rhyme but decided not to. We’re running a family-friendly operation here, folks.
What did you think?