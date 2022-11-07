Magazine I mask at the gym. It’s the smart thing to do. Why do I feel so dumb? (Monique Wray for The Washington Post)

I don’t know the kid’s name. Let’s call him “Brandon.” He just started showing up to Monday evening pick-up a few weeks ago. He’s short (5-6 maybe), a southpaw, approximately 22 years old and can’t drive right. Easy scout. Easy guard. Indistinguishable, except for his mouth. The words flow the moment he walks in the gym. “Y’all bout to get it today! Y’all’s some lunchmeat! Roast beef! Chipped ham! Salami!” It’s fun. He’s fun.

He’s also the first person, in my two years of masking everywhere indoors, to question why I still do it.

“ ’Sup with the mask?”

“We’re in a pandemic.”

“Yeah, but your breath must be hot under there.”

Now, he calls me Bane.

I’ve read and heard the stories about people on trains and airplanes, in restaurants and department stores, who’ve been questioned, teased, mocked, harassed, threatened and even assaulted for wearing a mask. I have theories for why this sort of confrontation has never happened to me. (There are some privileges to being 6-2, 210 pounds and Black. One is that random people generally don’t mess with you.) But mostly I think that people just don’t care enough about what other people are doing to say anything, even if they disagree with it.

I do not enjoy wearing masks. But I’m immunocompromised, so it’s a necessity. I’ve had to make negotiations and concessions with myself to return to some pre-pandemic activities, and going to the gym is a nonnegotiable. If you happen to be at an LA Fitness or a YMCA in the greater Pittsburgh metropolitan area, you just might see me, playing ball or doing curls with a mask. And you will know that it’s me, because I am the only person younger than Methuselah with one on.

It’s actually not much of a hindrance. Breathing can be a challenge when fatigued, but like any other accessory, I eventually forget that I’m even wearing one. But then sometimes I do remember, and I’ll look around the gym floor and see dozens of mask-less people of all ages, doing their thing and then I’ll feel so damn … dumb.

Yes. Dumb. I feel dumb. Dumb because I start calculating: If 77-year-old Ethel on the StairMaster ain’t masked, why am I? The county positivity rate is low. If even three people out of 100 here have it — which would be very high — the chances of it spreading to me in this warehouse-size gym is very low.

Dumb because I start questioning the efficiency (Am I really getting a full workout with an N95 mask swallowing my face?) and the effectiveness (This hoop court is a shoebox. There are 10 of us in proximity, breathing and sweating on each other like brolic pigs. Is the mask actually doing anything?).

And then, dumb because I start questioning my motive. Is wearing a mask, at the gym, conscientiousness signaling? Am I doing this just to communicate my righteousness? This question is the messiest, because it pits my brain against itself. We’re still in an active pandemic, with steady infection and death rates, and variants that develop and evolve quicker than the vaccines. But if this is true, why does no one else here seem to care? Am I doing this to show that I still care? Or because I sincerely believe it’s keeping me safe?

A predictable outcome of the pandemic is the gradual erosion of my concern about whether other people mask. In the spring of 2021, after I got the vaccines and started doing things indoors around strangers again, masks were a necessity. If I walked into a place and the majority of people did not have them, I walked out. Now, with few exceptions — I still ask my barber and Uber drivers to mask — I just don’t care as much about what everyone else does. If I allowed other people’s feelings about masks to dictate my activity now, I’d never leave the house.

Of course, there are some people who’ve never masked. But I know people who did, and now just don’t. Maybe the worry is still there with them, and maybe that feeling has been overwhelmed by the desire to return to some semblance of normalcy. Either way, expecting that level of mindfulness, from everyone, today, feels like peeing in a cyclone.

