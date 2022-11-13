Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I wanted to start off by letting you all know that next week’s crossword, on Nov. 20, will be a rerun puzzle from the archives. Hopefully it will be new for you, or if not, that enough time will have passed since its original publication that you’ll get to enjoy it a second time around. New puzzles will resume the week after on Nov. 27.

Today’s elongated 21×23 puzzle features a long trail of circled words, and these words are the 13 different playing cards stacked on top of each other:

The queen is in 42A: [Seasonal nickname of Elizabeth Stuart, wife of Bohemian ruler Frederick V], THE WINTER QUEEN .

The four is in 48A: [Hole where one can get an eagle on the second stroke], PAR FOUR .

The jack is in 52A: [Baseball legend Robinson], JACK IE .

The seven is in 59A: [LXX, spelled out], SEVEN TY .

The ace is in 67A: [Tie (up), as a shoe], L ACE .

The six is in 71A: [Like some EPs], SIX -TRACK .

The eight is in 75A: [Big shipping vessel], FR EIGHT ER .

The nine is in 79A: [Former ESPN college football and horse racing sportscaster Edwards], JEAN NINE .

The ten is in 84A: [Perfect scores at the NBA slam dunk contest], TEN S .

The three is in 87A: [Grammatically informal way for a trio’s members to refer to themselves], US THREE .

The two is in 93A: ["The Handmaid’s Tale” author Margaret], A TWO OD .

The king is in 102A: [Small bird that may be ruby-crowned], KING LET .

The five is in 106A: [One excelling at hitting for average, hitting for power, fielding, throwing and running, in baseball lingo], FIVE -TOOL PLAYER.

The official revealer is at 127A: [Metaphorical means of cheating at cards, illustrated in this puzzle] is STACKED DECK, although the symmetrical LUCKY STREAK at 22A: [Good run for a gambler] is a nod to the theme as well.

Instead of one long-winding stack of cards, the original plan was to have six separate stacks since the cards match up decently well in terms of length. There are four three-letter cards (TWO, SIX, TEN, ACE), five four-letter cards (FOUR, FIVE, NINE, JACK, KING), and four five-letter cards (THREE, SEVEN, EIGHT, QUEEN), so I wanted to have five double stacks and one triple stack of four-letter cards to make all 13. I learned the hard way over the past two years of trying and failing to make that puzzle that it just wasn’t going to happen. I imagine there is a universe where I might have pulled it off in an asymmetric grid, but I never tried that.

Advertisement

This puzzle is a departure from what I normally do in that it’s not built as much on wordplay but rather on the technical challenge of stacking a series of words together and trying to create valid crossing Down words. Although … now that I read that first sentence again, “stacking a series of words together and trying to create valid crossing Down words” sounds like a generic description of a lot of crosswords, doesn’t it? Anyhow, I admit that it is more or less a constructing stunt, and it did require some compromises. I had hoped to hide every card in a longer, unrelated phrase, but that was already a very tall order and I couldn’t quite do that here. Still, the goal was that you could still solve it and find some fun clues along the way. The fact that I got all 13 cards to cooperate at all felt like, well, a LUCKY STREAK.

Some other answers and clues:

30A: [Spend time in “Our Town,” say] is ACT . I played the Stage Manager in this play in high school.

50A: ["Clue” genre, in part] is MYSTERY . If I had to name one movie that is as close as possible to 100 percent universally beloved by crossword folk, it’s this one. Besides the fact that it has an all-star cast, a lot of the humor is built on wordplay, and puzzle solvers are a bit like mystery solvers by definition.

116A: [What the vampire Laszlo shouts before turning into a flying animal on “What We Do in the Shadows”] is BAT . This little character trait of Laszlo’s always makes me laugh. I haven’t started watching the new season yet, so please don’t write any spoilers in the comment section!

41D: [Down home?] is EAT IN . I’ve been sitting on this clue for about a year now. You have to read it as “down while you’re at home.”

A trio of starting conversational answers: 54D: ["My understanding is …"] is I TAKE IT , 61D: ["I get it was a joke …"] is YOU JEST and 109D: ["My motto in life is …"] is AS I SAY . You can chalk up the first two to being forced from the heavy constraints of the stacked cards.

74D: [First hymn of a Mass] is INTROIT . Perhaps a tricky word, though you can spot the “intro” root inside it. I’m used to the word from having sung many an introit for my choir.

A-HA. For obvious reasons, it’s one of my favorite random facts about this band. You can listen to the song 126D: [Band whose song “Train of Thought” starts with the lyric “He likes to have the morning paper crossword solved”] is. For obvious reasons, it’s one of my favorite random facts about this band. You can listen to the song here

What did you think?

GiftOutline Gift Article