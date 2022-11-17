The Visual World of Fine Art Photographer Sinden Collier

As a fine art photographer, I go beyond merely capturing what is in front of the camera. I manipulate my reality like an artist, using a camera instead of a brush. My intention is to create visual experiences: Sometimes that involves using a cinematic approach, by telling a story and setting a mood; other times it is catching the magic that light and shadow communicate.

My work engages with a wide range of emotions. I don’t explore solely my inner thoughts and feelings but allow the viewer to experience whatever may arise for them. I never dictate what to feel or think; I only hope there is something they might relate to.

I often overlay my images with other scenes or textures I have photographed, be it a landscape, sky, water or buildings, to produce an ethereal effect. I first created multilayered images with film and darkroom techniques. Now, I achieve those imaginative and aesthetic qualities through digital tools. You can see the influence of — and my love for — surrealism and French cinema through my choice of lighting and use of black-and-white and color grading.

I’m completely self-taught. I became a professional photographer after a career as a singer, songwriter and musician. I always had a keen interest in photography, and many of my music friends and colleagues encouraged me to pursue my passion full time.