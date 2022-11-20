This weekend’s puzzle is a rerun from Jan. 15, 2017. You can read the original post for this puzzle here. To recap: Seven phrases are redefined as fill-in-the-blank criticisms from a boss who’s chastising you for not doing the one task they told you to do.
A handful of clues have changed in some small way since this puzzle was first published. Most of these were minor adjustments to accommodate the dimensions and format of The Magazine which are a bit different than they used to be. These clues are:
- 65A: [Southwestern people] is APACHE.
- 97A: [Many a Scriabin piece] is ETUDE.
- 18D: [Anatomical cap sites] is KNEES.
- 12D: [2017 Poker Hall of Fame inductee] is PHIL IVEY.
- 24D: [Dal tidbit] is LENTIL.
- 25D: [“Quartz” musician Brian] is ENO.
- 33D: [Castle material] is SAND.
- 37D: [“The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion” humanoid] is ORC.
- 53D: [Southwestern people] is HOPI.
- 54D: [Language also known as Unangam Tunuu] is ALEUT.
- 68D: [Country singer Fricke] is JANIE.
- 70D: [Sunbather’s acquisition] is TAN.
- 90D: [Disney head before Iger] is EISNER.
- 100D: [Rotational force] is TORQUE.
- 103D: [Half step above C] is D FLAT.
- 113D: [Site of Arizona’s Desert Sun Stadium] is YUMA.
I hope you enjoyed this puzzle a second time, or a first time if it was entirely new to you. Next week we’ll return with a new crossword and — fair warning — it has a meta. You can do it. Happy Thanksgiving!
