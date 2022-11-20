The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Solution to Evan Birnholz’s Nov. 20 crossword, “'You Had One Job!'”

November 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EST
Solution to Jan. 15, 2017 crossword, "'You Had One Job!'” (Evan Birnholz/FTWP)

This weekend’s puzzle is a rerun from Jan. 15, 2017. You can read the original post for this puzzle here. To recap: Seven phrases are redefined as fill-in-the-blank criticisms from a boss who’s chastising you for not doing the one task they told you to do.

  • 23A: [“I told you to fight back, but you ___”] is COULDN’T RESIST.
  • 34A: [“I told you to escort the inmates to their cells, but you ___”] is TOOK NO PRISONERS.
  • 51A: [“I told you to spray insecticide, but you ___”] is WOULDN’T HURT A FLY.
  • 69A: [“I told you to divulge information, but you ___”] is WENT WITHOUT SAYING.
  • 86A: [“I told you to save your money, but you ___”] is SPARED NO EXPENSE.
  • 101A: [“I told you to receive a message, but you ___”] is DIDN’T GET THE MEMO.
  • 118A: [“I told you to chip in a little bit of change, but you ___”] is GAVE NO QUARTER.

And though it’s not a theme answer, I always figured the final Down clue of the puzzle was your response back to the boss. 121D: [“You just have to ___”] is ASK.

A handful of clues have changed in some small way since this puzzle was first published. Most of these were minor adjustments to accommodate the dimensions and format of The Magazine which are a bit different than they used to be. These clues are:

  • 65A: [Southwestern people] is APACHE.
  • 97A: [Many a Scriabin piece] is ETUDE.
  • 18D: [Anatomical cap sites] is KNEES.
  • 12D: [2017 Poker Hall of Fame inductee] is PHIL IVEY.
  • 24D: [Dal tidbit] is LENTIL.
  • 25D: [“Quartz” musician Brian] is ENO.
  • 33D: [Castle material] is SAND.
  • 37D: [“The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion” humanoid] is ORC.
  • 53D: [Southwestern people] is HOPI.
  • 54D: [Language also known as Unangam Tunuu] is ALEUT.
  • 68D: [Country singer Fricke] is JANIE.
  • 70D: [Sunbather’s acquisition] is TAN.
  • 90D: [Disney head before Iger] is EISNER.
  • 100D: [Rotational force] is TORQUE.
  • 103D: [Half step above C] is D FLAT.
  • 113D: [Site of Arizona’s Desert Sun Stadium] is YUMA.

I hope you enjoyed this puzzle a second time, or a first time if it was entirely new to you. Next week we’ll return with a new crossword and — fair warning — it has a meta. You can do it. Happy Thanksgiving!

