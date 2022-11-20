And though it’s not a theme answer, I always figured the final Down clue of the puzzle was your response back to the boss. 121D: [“You just have to ___”] is ASK .

118A: [“I told you to chip in a little bit of change, but you ___”] is GAVE NO QUARTER .

34A: [“I told you to escort the inmates to their cells, but you ___”] is TOOK NO PRISONERS .

This weekend’s puzzle is a rerun from Jan. 15, 2017. You can read the original post for this puzzle here . To recap: Seven phrases are redefined as fill-in-the-blank criticisms from a boss who’s chastising you for not doing the one task they told you to do.

A handful of clues have changed in some small way since this puzzle was first published. Most of these were minor adjustments to accommodate the dimensions and format of The Magazine which are a bit different than they used to be. These clues are: