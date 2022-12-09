Date Lab: “As far as romance, to be honest, I didn’t get that vibe.”

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Theoni and Chadwick are both, to some degree, reentering the dating field through Date Lab. She gave up apps over a year ago because of the time suck they put on her life. “Nobody’s serious,” Theoni, 32, explained, implicating herself and the people that she knows. “I’m not blaming men. It’s everybody. Even me, even my friends, even women. I don’t know what’s wrong with us, but it’s just not working.”

Meanwhile, Chadwick, also 32, went through a difficult divorce about a year ago. He’s avoided apps, too, though he’s gone on a few dates through in-person, circumstantial meetings. Getting back on the horse is hard as it is — doing it via Date Lab is more like riding a mechanical bull. Everyone’s watching, waiting for the fall. So let’s go into this with some compassion for these two.

The date itself immediately demanded understanding on Chadwick’s part because Theoni was about 40 minutes late. She had to get ready after work and then hit traffic, which meant that Chadwick was sitting in Maiz64 in Logan Circle, none too pleased. “I was a little irritated,” he said. Theoni had given him a heads up, plus he had The Post’s photographer to chat with, so it wasn’t too bad. Upon arriving, she apologized. Chadwick accepted that Theoni’s lateness was a matter of circumstance.

Upon setting eyes, Chadwick said that he thought Theoni was pretty and well dressed. Her accent sounded nice too; she moved to D.C. from Greece about five years ago. Theoni, on the other hand, said that Chadwick wasn’t her type. But she resolved to have a good time, stay open and project kindness. That last part was detected and appreciated. “It was very clear to me early on that she was a very nice person,” said Chadwick, describing Theoni as interesting and engaging. Theoni meanwhile described Chadwick as sophisticated, smart and kind — “only good things, honestly.”

As they sat down and perused the menu, Chadwick immediately brought up his food allergies, which include dairy, pistachios and cashews. “I don’t know why, and it annoys the hell out of me that I do this,” he said of his forced icebreaker. “It’s like, I’m throwing out my weakness immediately.” Theoni, though, appreciated how communicative he was on this point. She ordered chicken breast. Chadwick went with fish.

They discussed their jobs, albeit briefly. Chadwick was loath to go too deep for fear of seeming like too much of a D.C. cliche, but also because his job can be a bit of a conversational roadblock. “I’m a tax attorney that works for the government. I lose people with that statement,” he said, despite his love for his work. Theoni is a human resources manager, which she also loves. They spent more time on psychology, inspired by Chadwick’s recent viewing of Netflix’s “Dahmer” series. “We were talking about the upbringing of people — if someone is [the] way that he is because he was born, or because of the environment,” said Theoni.

Chadwick and Theoni went on to share laughs as they discussed previous bad dates. Chadwick recalled one in which his date pounded Long Island iced teas, and turned braggy as she became “grotesquely drunk.” Chadwick, who doesn’t drink, ended up having to call a car for her.

As the date progressed, Theoni got the sense that Chadwick was feeling her. “I could tell that he liked me,” she said. “He was very discreet, but he was kind.” Comments such as “you look very nice” indicated his interest. This wasn’t Chadwick’s experience, though he did maintain that there was flirtation. “My frame of mind was like: I’m interested in getting to know her,” he said. “As far as romance, to be honest, I didn’t get that vibe.”

Still, he asked for her number. “I gave him my number because I didn’t have a way to say no,” Theoni explained. “I don’t mind him having my number or talking or hanging out as friends. But I don’t think I’d be interested in being a couple.” Theoni said that they’d been texting in the days after their date — he sent her pictures while on a work trip that immediately followed their date. Chadwick thought that things could have gone “either way,” and while he was interested in seeing her again, he wasn’t holding his breath. He said this more than a week after his date, when his interview finally occurred (his trip delayed it).

“I don’t expect us to go on a date again,” he said. “I think that’s mutual.” He described their post-date interactions as “inconsistent but friendly.” So: No riding off into the sunset, but at least neither were thrown from their respective horses — or bulls, if you will.

Rate the date

Theoni: 4 [out of 5].

Chadwick: 4.

Update

No second date.

Rich Juzwiak is a writer in New York.

Editor’s note: Because of privacy and safety concerns, Date Lab allows participants to be identified only by their first names.

To our commenters

A reminder from the Date Lab team: Our daters volunteer to participate in the column. While we appreciate a lively discussion assessing our matchmaking skills, please follow our community rules and do not comment on someone’s appearance or write a personal attack.

Chadwick

is 32 and a tax lawyer for the government. His dream date is with “an anthropologist that makes paella.”

Theoni

is 32 and a human resource manager. Her dream date is with “a handsome guy with the cutest smile who is the best chef.”

