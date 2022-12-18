GOATS. I learned that from 27A: [Animals that were domesticated around 8000 B.C. in what is now western Iran] is. I learned that from this New Scientist article from June 2021.

ESPERANTO. I hadn’t known until now that it’s been around for over 130 years. I also didn’t know until now that you can 31A: [Language introduced in L. L. Zamenhof’s 1887 book “Unua Libro”] is. I hadn’t known until now that it’s been around for over 130 years. I also didn’t know until now that you can learn it on Duolingo

34A and the next Across answer at 35A have the same clue: [“The Addams Family” character who speaks using seemingly unintelligible sounds]. That would be ITT and LURCH, respectively.

53A: [Where some soldiers are stationed?] is ANT FARM. I’m picturing that these ants take part in little military parades, with tiny drums and fifes. Admit it: So are you.

72A: [Flash point?] is STROBE. My favorite clue today.

94A: [Nice words?] is FRENCH. Using the city of Nice as a misdirect for a French word is an old standby for crosswords.

100A: [Ocean-surveying images obtained by reflecting sound waves] is ECHOGRAMS. File this under “thing I didn’t know existed until I wrote this puzzle.”

120A: [Childish but truthful reply to “I went to Mars for vacation!”] is “DID NOT.” The “childish reply” category of answer is a bane for many solvers and constructors, probably in part because there are so many of them (like AM SO, IS TOO, IS NOT, etc.) and they’re almost always clued the same way. I thought it might be fun to spruce up this answer by imagining a conversation that two kids might have on the playground where one of them might say DID NOT.

12D: [Images of Belle and Sebastian, e.g.] is CELS. This is about the Disney characters, not the band.

36D: [Star’s output] is HEAT. I was tempted to give it a Miami Heat clue since it’s nearby BRON at 29A: [NBA star James, informally].

PHRASE. I guess Words of the Year doesn’t come off right even when it’s a two-word phrase. This year the winner was “ 61D: [Occasional Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year, oddly] is. I guess Words of the Year doesn’t come off right even when it’s a two-word phrase. This year the winner was “ goblin mode .”

SMOOT, who becomes the word MOOT if you delete the S. It’s odd how 97D: [Early 20th-century senator Reed who becomes pointless to debate if you remove the first letter?] is, who becomes the word MOOT if you delete the S. It’s odd how just last week I had another senator from yesteryear in STENNIS and I went to a wordplay angle with him, too.