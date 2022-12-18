I recently celebrated a work anniversary. As of Dec. 6, I’ve been writing crosswords for The Washington Post for seven years. I would be lying, however, if I said it was the happiest work anniversary, given that The Washington Post announced on Nov. 30 that it is shutting down The Post Magazine after next week’s final issue. As I mentioned last week, though, you will be able find my crossword in the Arts & Style section of the newspaper beginning Jan. 1. To the extent that it’s possible, I’d recommend getting a print copy of The Magazine on Dec. 25, not just for the puzzle’s sake (there’s more about that at the end of the post) but as a collector’s item.
I’d written last August that I included a pair of 18-letter answers for “Themeless No. 18,” a 19-letter answer for “Themeless No. 19,” and a pair of 20-letter answers for “Themeless No. 20.” So, what do we have for today’s “Themeless No. 21”? Six interlocking, grid-spanning 21-letter answers:
- 23A: [“Stranger Things,” e.g.] is NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES.
- 66A: [“Obviously!”] is “THAT GOES WITHOUT SAYING.”
- 109A: [Labour organiser, at times] is LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION.
- 3D: [Like gory films among those who are squeamish, say] is NOT FOR THE FAINT OF HEART.
- 9D: [“Look, this is the best we’re gonna get”] is “BEGGARS CAN’T BE CHOOSERS.”
- 16D: [Group in between the Bushes] is CLINTON ADMINISTRATION.
I can’t keep up the trend of using matching-length answers for each successive themeless puzzle forever, so I don’t expect “Themeless No. 22” will have a 22-letter answer. That means that the 22-letter phrase THEMELESS SUNDAY PUZZLES will likely not see the light of day in one my crosswords. But if I find a really good 22-letter phrase and come up with what I think is a killer clue for it … who knows?
Working with six grid-spanning answers like this constrains what you can do with the rest of the grid, but here are some other answers and clues of note:
- 27A: [Animals that were domesticated around 8000 B.C. in what is now western Iran] is GOATS. I learned that from this New Scientist article from June 2021.
- 31A: [Language introduced in L. L. Zamenhof’s 1887 book “Unua Libro”] is ESPERANTO. I hadn’t known until now that it’s been around for over 130 years. I also didn’t know until now that you can learn it on Duolingo.
- 34A and the next Across answer at 35A have the same clue: [“The Addams Family” character who speaks using seemingly unintelligible sounds]. That would be ITT and LURCH, respectively.
- 53A: [Where some soldiers are stationed?] is ANT FARM. I’m picturing that these ants take part in little military parades, with tiny drums and fifes. Admit it: So are you.
- 72A: [Flash point?] is STROBE. My favorite clue today.
- 94A: [Nice words?] is FRENCH. Using the city of Nice as a misdirect for a French word is an old standby for crosswords.
- 100A: [Ocean-surveying images obtained by reflecting sound waves] is ECHOGRAMS. File this under “thing I didn’t know existed until I wrote this puzzle.”
- 120A: [Childish but truthful reply to “I went to Mars for vacation!”] is “DID NOT.” The “childish reply” category of answer is a bane for many solvers and constructors, probably in part because there are so many of them (like AM SO, IS TOO, IS NOT, etc.) and they’re almost always clued the same way. I thought it might be fun to spruce up this answer by imagining a conversation that two kids might have on the playground where one of them might say DID NOT.
- 12D: [Images of Belle and Sebastian, e.g.] is CELS. This is about the Disney characters, not the band.
- 36D: [Star’s output] is HEAT. I was tempted to give it a Miami Heat clue since it’s nearby BRON at 29A: [NBA star James, informally].
- 61D: [Occasional Oxford Dictionaries Word of the Year, oddly] is PHRASE. I guess Words of the Year doesn’t come off right even when it’s a two-word phrase. This year the winner was “goblin mode.”
- 97D: [Early 20th-century senator Reed who becomes pointless to debate if you remove the first letter?] is SMOOT, who becomes the word MOOT if you delete the S. It’s odd how just last week I had another senator from yesteryear in STENNIS and I went to a wordplay angle with him, too.
- A pair of World Cup-related clues at 111D: [Cry one may hear after “¡Goooooooooooool!”] which is OLÉ and at 114D: [World Cup target] which is NET. Who are you predicting to win today’s final match? I’m rooting for Lionel Messi to win in what may be his final World Cup, but France has looked very, very good (arguably a better team than Argentina thus far) and it wouldn’t surprise me if Kylian Mbappé takes home the Golden Boot trophy. (And no, FRENCH being in the grid at 94A was not my way of making a prediction.)
Finally, here’s a heads-up about next week’s year-ending puzzle: It is not going to be a regular crossword. If you remember last year’s “Haunted House” meta suite — which featured some smaller, nonstandard puzzle formats — it’s going to be like that, but spread out over one page rather than two. I had been hoping to write another meta suite for a while, but didn’t find the hook I’d wanted until around Thanksgiving. Go big or go home, as they say, and since it’s the final issue of The Post Magazine, it felt extra crucial to go big. Good luck and I hope you will enjoy it.
What did you think?