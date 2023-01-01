Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I had hoped to open 2023 by looking forward to new puzzles, but first I need address a problem with the last puzzle of 2022. Print subscribers who solved the “Santa’s Workshop” variety suite in The Washington Post Magazine found that the bottom line of clues in Puzzles 3 and 4 were inadvertently cut out due to a production error. It was an especially infuriating misprint given that it was the final edition of The Magazine, so I no longer recommend getting a physical copy as a keepsake.

Still, it was heartening that many Magazine solvers who wrote to me were able to complete and enjoy the suite anyway. Crossword fans are a persistent bunch — you think a row of missing clues will stop them? The correct copy is available at this link, so that’s where I would solve it if you haven’t done so.

Starting this week, my puzzles will be published in the Arts & Style section of the newspaper, and they will continue to be online in the usual place. I hope the experience will still be enjoyable whichever medium you choose for solving them.

It’s the dawn of a new year, so of course we’re celebrating that at Puzzle Headquarters. Today’s crossword comes with instructions: “This puzzle’s new letters spell out an apt phrase. The old letters spell out another apt phrase.”

Ten phrases have had their first letter changed to create wacky phrases:

23A: [Money you get for a strong poker hand?] is F LUSH FUNDS , changing the first letter of s lush funds .

25A: [The wild spree of a cellular messenger?] is R NA RAMPAGE , changing the first letter of o n a rampage .

42A: [Gag about how many people it takes to change the devices of a whole chandelier, maybe?] is E IGHT-BULB JOKE , changing the first letter of l ightbulb joke .

50A: [Knight who slays with a musical ax?] is S IR GUITAR , changing the first letter of a ir guitar .

71A: [Deluges of dogs?] is H OUND WAVES , changing the first letter of s ound waves .

73A: [Takes bad golf shots quite often?] is S HANKS A LOT , changing the first letter of “ T hanks a lot .”

90A: [Course where people wear frat party robes?] is T OGA CLASS , changing the first letter of y oga class .

98A: [Sitcom character from Melmac sitting next to some books, say?] is A LF ON THE SHELF , changing the first letter of E lf on the Shelf .

118A: [What pirates say to their leader when they want a type of whiskey rather than grog?] is R YE CAPTAIN , changing the first letter of “ A ye, captain. ”

121A: ["Move your butt” and “Shake your booty,” e.g.?] is T USH ORDERS, changing the first letter of r ush orders.

The circled, new first letters in the grid spell FRESH START , apt for phrases that have gotten new beginning letters. But because I wanted an extra layer to the puzzle, the first letters of the original phrases spell SO LAST YEAR . No more New Year’s resolutions about taking yoga classes; in 2023 we’re doing toga classes.

Some other answers and clues:

85A: [Pilot’s hot spot?] is GAS OVEN . One of my test-solvers mentioned to me that whenever you have a theme full of wacky phrases, semi-long answers with pun-style clues can be sort of distracting if they run in the same direction because you might think they’re involved in the theme. However distracting it might have been, I decided to keep this clue because a) I liked it, and b) I wasn’t sure when GAS OVEN would come up again since it’s never appeared in any of my puzzles until now.

ATHENA . I’m now up to three “Hades”-related clues since I began playing the game last year. The other two were about 110A: [Goddess who offers Zagreus the Owl Pendant in the video game “Hades”] is. I’m now up to three “Hades”-related clues since I began playing the game last year. The other two were about Artemis and Ares , so all of them so far have been “A” gods. Assuming the pattern holds, the next one will be about Aphrodite.

HENRI Matisse. There’s a 7D: ["Game of Bowls” painter Matisse] isMatisse. There’s a Matisse exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art through January 29. My parents were in town recently and they got to see it.

82D: [Treats that would be apt desserts for a certain board game tournament] is CHESS PIES . I don’t believe I’ve ever had one of these, but I understand it’s a Southern dessert.

88D: [Giant feat?] is NO-HITTER. It’s a giant (little G) feat, but also a feat for a pitcher on the San Francisco Giants.

What did you think?

