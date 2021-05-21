The Washington Post Magazine

(For The Washington Post)
‘Life on Mars’

GIJS KAST

May 16, 2021: “It’s crazy that putting a rover on Mars is possible — and even crazier to think about the possibility of life on Mars. It’s also fun for me as an illustrator to think about what Martians might look like. In this image, instead of the Perseverance rover exploring Mars, Martians are exploring Perseverance.”

‘Hitting the Road’

RINNA DESPI

May 9, 2021: “Over the past year, after weeks of lockdown, my 3-year-old son and I began taking long car rides around the Bay Area. It quickly became our favorite activity. Maybe this Mother’s Day we’ll go for a drive, but now that things are opening up, we’ll definitely miss the empty roads.”

‘Dining in Bloom’

DANIEL SULZBERG

May 2, 2021: “Lady Bird Johnson once said, ‘Where flowers bloom, so does hope.’ With the harsh covid winter behind us and spring upon us, it’s nice to see restaurants opening back up. There’s hope for a blooming economy.”

‘100 Days of Biden’

TARA JACOBY

April 25, 2021: “President Biden is approaching his 100th day in office. He’s certainly had a few missteps, but he continues to make progress on his campaign promises. We can only go up from here.”

‘Vaccines in Bloom’

KATTY HUERTAS

April 18, 2021: “I’m grateful that I was able to be vaccinated recently. After months of literal and figurative darkness, things are finally looking up. The new season is full of possibilities, and I can’t wait to spend more time outside.”

‘The Ides of April’

JON KRAUSE

April 11, 2021: “Here are life’s two certainties, death and taxes, intertwining and connecting at a tenuous point. It’s great to have an extension this year, but it’s only delaying the inevitable.”

‘Bracket Buster’

CARLOS BASABE

April 4, 2021: “With this, I hoped to convey the energy and fluidity of college basketball. One of the things that differentiates college sports from pro sports is the possibility that, every season, a long-shot team or athlete will get a chance to shine. The added ‘madness’ of tournaments and fan brackets makes it all the more fun.”

‘Floral Reality’

GIJS KAST

March 28, 2021: “D.C.’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival will be a mostly virtual event this year. If only there were a VR event where grandma could really immerse herself!”

