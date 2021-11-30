The state of local journalism is widely, and correctly, understood to be grim. About 2,200 local print newspapers have closed since 2005, and the number of newspaper journalists fell by more than half between 2008 and 2020. In many places where papers still exist, a lack of resources prevents them from reporting thoroughly on issues vital to the community — issues like public safety, education and local politics.

Yet what is missing from these raw facts — depressing as they sound in the abstract — is a detailed sense of what, exactly, is being lost: the local controversies, wrongdoings and human-interest tales that are severely underreported or entirely untold. In this special issue, we asked local journalists to tell some of those stories.

Every piece in this issue originates in a news desert. Penny Muse Abernathy — who until recently was the Knight Chair in Journalism and Digital Media Economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and is now a visiting professor at Northwestern University — defines a news desert as “a community, either rural or urban, with limited access to the sort of credible and comprehensive news and information that feeds democracy at the grass-roots level.” In practice, this means counties with few — sometimes zero — print newspapers of any kind. And in many cases, there’s no alternative to replace the important community reporting, backed by sizable newsrooms, that print papers once did.

The stories, photos and stand-alone illustrations in the following pages are all by people who were living in or near the areas where the events took place. In their bios at the start of each piece, we’ve provided context about the journalists themselves as well as the newspaper landscape in the story’s setting.

Some of these stories have been previously covered by outlets that are trying against long odds to preserve a market for local journalism, and we are indebted to their work; other stories are being told here for the first time. What all these stories have in common is that they deserved more space, scrutiny and attention than they have previously received.

Plenty of local and national outlets are working mightily to fill in the gaps created by the diminished state of local news: nonprofit regional newsrooms, local radio and TV stations, digital news sites and national organizations with branches dedicated to supporting community journalism. In the years to come, many more efforts along these lines will be needed — at the national level, the grass-roots level and everywhere in between. Because when we lose local journalism, we lose a fabric that holds together communities; we lose crucial information that allows democracy to function; and at the most basic level, we lose stories that need to be told.

— Whitney Joiner & Alexa McMahon, Co-Editors, The Lost Local News Issue

Richard Just, Editor, The Washington Post Magazine

