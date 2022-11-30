How does a right come to be? A vast number of the rights Americans take for granted aren’t protected by legislation, and they aren’t mentioned in the Constitution. Instead, they have been read into our legal tradition by Supreme Court rulings.

Many of these so-called unwritten rights are, through a few quirks of judicial history, recognized via a legal doctrine called substantive due process. They protect interracial and same-sex marriages, foreign-language education, contraception, an extended family’s decision to share a home, and more. Until June, abortion was one of those rights. But with Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Supreme Court removed abortion from this list. And in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas renewed an old argument when he suggested that all the rights contained under substantive due process ought to be reconsidered.

The Dobbs majority insisted their ruling did not call into question other unwritten rights, and legal experts say Thomas’s sweeping vision is unlikely to come to pass. But the decision nevertheless inspired panic among groups of Americans that had found few other protections under federal law. And it signaled a narrowing in what new rights the court may consider protecting in the future.

In this special issue, The Washington Post Magazine has sought to make human an otherwise complex area of law. In an introductory essay, New York University law professor Kenji Yoshino — who advised us on this project — explains how the legal framework of substantive due process came about and its possible future after Dobbs. The stories that follow illustrate the impact on people, families and communities of the major unwritten rights that the Supreme Court has, over the past century, recognized under substantive due process.

Of course, liberals and conservatives disagree about how the court should use this power, whether these rights are better left to legislation, and even whether some of them should exist at all. But whatever your view on these issues, one thing is undeniable: These unwritten rights shape the way Americans conduct their lives every day.

— Steven Johnson and Whitney Joiner, co-editors, The Unwritten Rights Issue

— Richard Just, editor, The Washington Post Magazine