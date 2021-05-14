Tucker hit an RBI single in a three-run second and another in the third before scoring on a double play. Straw had an RBI single in the second and also walked to force home a run in the third.
Michael Brantley hit a sacrifice fly in the second, and Carlos Correa scored on a single by Straw and an error by center fielder Adolis García before Maldonado’s homer in the fifth.
Greinke (3-1) gave up three runs and seven hits with five strikeouts. He has allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts.
Wes Benjamin (0-2) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings. He was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to make the start.
Texas pitchers issued eight walks, including three to Correa.
Jose Trevino had two hits and two RBIs, Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth and García added a solo home run in the eighth for the Rangers, who lost their fourth in a row. Isiah Kiner-Falefa finished with three hits.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Rangers: OF Joey Gallo was out of the lineup as a precaution as he deals with some hamstring issues, manager Chris Woodward said. “He’s been battling a little bit of hammy tightness, stiffness,” Woodward said. “It’s more of a preventative thing. Obviously, I wouldn’t give him a day off one day after an off day. I just want to keep him healthy.”
Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel returned to the lineup after missing Thursday’s game due to illness. He finished 1 for 3 and scored twice. … The MRI on RHP José Urquidy “didn’t show anything significant, just some inflammation,” manager Dusty Baker said. Urquidy left Wednesday’s start with posterior shoulder discomfort. … LHP Framber Valdez (broken left index finger) threw a bullpen at Minute Maid Park. Valdez said he was going to throw three innings for Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday in his first rehab start.
NICE GRABS
Texas right fielder David Dahl robbed Chas McCormick of a two-run homer in the seventh, leaping to grab the hard-hit ball as he banged into the wall. Dahl ended the eighth with a sliding catch of a line drive by Correa.
UP NEXT
RHP Dane Dunning (2-2, 3.78 ERA) will start Saturday for Texas opposite Astros RHP Luis Garcia (0-3, 3.60), who is still in search of his first career win.
