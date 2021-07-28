Snell struggled from the start, walking three of the first five batters and then giving up the three-run homer to Chapman that put the A’s up 4-0. Snell walked leadoff batter Mark Canha on four straight pitches and walked Matt Olson with one out before Jed Lowrie’s sacrifice fly. After Sean Murphy walked, Chapman drove an 0-1 fastball off the side of the second deck in left field, his 13th.