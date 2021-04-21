After two straight losses in the Premier League, Leicester looks for a win at home against relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion to get its bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League back on track. Brendan Rodgers’ team is in third place and with a game in hand on most of its top-four rivals. But Leicester is now just a point ahead of Chelsea and West Ham, with Liverpool a further two points back. Manchester City and West Ham have beaten Leicester across the last two rounds, though Rodgers’ team did reach the FA Cup final last weekend. West Brom has found some form when the team most needed it, scoring a total of eight goals in back-to-back wins over Chelsea and Southampton to keep alive its slim hopes of staying up. West Brom is in next-to-last place but has moved to within nine points of fourth-from-last Burnley, which has played an extra game.