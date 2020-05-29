The arrest of reporters drew an immediate outcry from reporters and viewers, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) soon apologized for the incident, calling it “totally unacceptable.” Jimenez was released little more than an hour later, although it was unclear whether his colleagues were still detained.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

The arrest, which happened during CNN’s “New Day” program, shocked hosts Alysin Camerota and John Berman.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Berman said.

Jimenez was seen zip-tied by his wrists and led away.

Police continued to arrest crew members until only the cameraman was left. It’s unclear whether police were aware that CNN’s camera continued to roll as they carried it away.

CNN political reporter Abby Phillip noted that her other colleague on the scene, who is white, was not arrested.

“He just reported that police approached him, asked him who he was with, he said CNN,” Phillip said via Twitter. “And they say “ok, you’re good.” This is minutes after Omar, who is black and Latino, was arrested nearby.”

CNN said in a statement that the arrest was a First Amendment violation and demanded the reporters’ release.

“A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves — a clear violation of their First Amendment rights,” the company said. “The authorities in Minnesota, [including] the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately.”

A little more than an hour later, Walz apologized for the reporters’ arrests, according to a statement Berman read on air. He reported that CNN President Jeff Zucker had spoken to Walz, who “deeply apologizes for what happened” and called for the reporters’ immediate release.

