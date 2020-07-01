“How did Mark Cuban become a billionaire?” Hannity retorted, rhetorically.

It was not the first time the two have clashed. In a June 23 appearance, Hannity called Cuban’s politics “nuts.” An article on Hannity’s personal website described their May 20 interview as “fiery.”

In an email interview, Cuban said his interviews on Hannity’s show are a means to an end — his way of trying to reach Hannity’s large audience.

“You can’t change minds where people agree with you,” said Cuban, who supports Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy. “The theatrics hopefully increase the viewership and give me a larger platform to change some minds.”

Cuban described his clashes with Hannity as entertainment.

“The fundamental premise is that it’s an entertainment show. Not a news show,” he said. “So, the back-and-forth makes total sense. It’s good TV.”

But Cuban acknowledged that Hannity’s viewers might not see it the same way: “Unfortunately, a lot of viewers perceive it as a source of news. They take what is said literally and seriously.”

Fox News considers Hannity’s show to be opinion programming, and he has described himself as a “talk show host” who is “not a journalist.” Still, Hannity commands a massive audience, attracting an average of 4.3 million total viewers per night in June, making it the most-watched show in cable news for the month, the network announced on Tuesday.

Cuban has been an equal-opportunity critic of the cable news industry. Talking about regulation of content on social media platforms, Cuban wrote on Twitter in late May: “They have the right to moderate content however they choose. Just like @cnn and @foxnews can call themselves news networks despite their primetimes being opinion based.”

He also criticized the three big cable news networks for their coverage of the White House’s coronavirus task force briefings in April. “WTF?” he wrote, tagging the networks on Twitter. “The WH Press Conf tonight FINALLY presents REAL DATA on the distribution of PPE and ALL OF YOU cut away ! One of the most important/divisive topics facing our first responders and you think it’s not important? WTF?”

Despite the wild finish to his Tuesday night interview, Hannity told viewers there will be another episode. “I’ll have you back next week,” Hannity told Cuban.

