The hour-long program will cover the day’s biggest stories, replacing an hour of what CNBC dubbed as entrepreneurial reality programming that includes shows like “Shark Tank,” “The Profit” and “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Those programs, which currently run between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., will start an hour later with the hope that Smith’s lead-in will boost ratings, according to an executive familiar with the network’s plans.

Smith had long been a primary figure of Fox News’s news programming, having been one of co-founder Roger Ailes’s first hires to the network when it launched in 1996. But in recent years, Smith became a frequent target of attacks of President Trump and departed in October amid an atmosphere of internal conflict, which included an exchange of on-air barbs with opinion host Tucker Carlson.

At the time, Smith divulged little about what sparked his sudden departure, only saying the decision to leave was his alone.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter,” he said in on-air remarks. “After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small-town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor.”

Smith had discussions with both broadcast and cable news networks about his next home. CNBC reached out to Smith shortly after his departure from Fox News, according to a CNBC executive close to the discussions.

Smith said in a statement that Hoffman “presented me with CNBC’s vision for a fact-based, hour-long evening news program with the mission to cut through the static to deliver facts, in context and with perspective. I know I found a great home for my newscast.”

“Gathering and reporting the news has been my life’s work,” Smith added. “I am honored to continue to pursue the truth, both for CNBC’s loyal viewers and for those who have been following my reporting for decades in good times and in bad.”

Smith will also be CNBC’s chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor.

Jeremy Barr contributed.