The company conducted “a deliberate succession planning process” to select Thompson’s replacement, Sulzberger said, after the C.E.O. told the company’s board of directors in early 2019 that he planned to step down in the following year or two. Her selection was “unanimous,” Sulzberger said.

AD

Kopit Levien joined The Times as the company’s head of advertising after five years with Forbes Media. A little less than two years later, she was elevated to serve as the company’s chief revenue officer and executive vice president, followed by a promotion to chief operating officer in June 2017.

AD

“In her seven years at The Times, Meredith has helped transform our company and our business strategy,” Sulzberger wrote in a memo to staff on Wednesday morning. “Many of our biggest successes — our subscriber growth, our product innovation, our more collaborative way of working — can be traced to her vision, tenacity, eye for talent and focus on results.”

In the announcement, Sulzberger credited Thompson for joining and leading the business at a time when “the company’s path forward was uncertain.”

AD

“When he joined The Times, many openly doubted our future,” Sulzberger wrote in the memo. “As a former journalist with a deep and sophisticated understanding of the media landscape, Mark elevated our aspirations as a company and taught us to look at the ongoing change in our industry with excitement and a sense of opportunity rather than dread.”

AD

Thompson, who will “work closely” with Kopit Levien until his departure, said in the announcement that he decided to leave the Times because he has achieved all the goals he set out to achieve when he took on the top job.