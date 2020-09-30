The tally, which comes from Nielsen data, excludes debate viewers who watched via online streaming or on a television networks’ streaming portals such as CNN Go or Fox News Go. Still, it represents the best guesstimate of how much audience interest there was in the 90-minute event.

With an average 17 million total viewers, Fox News was the far-and-away winner of the informal contest between networks for audience share, likely driven by enthusiasm for the president, whose supporters gravitate to the cable-news network. That figure was way ahead of second-place ABC, a broadcast news network, with about 12 million total viewers, and NBC, which averaged 9.3 million total viewers.

Among the other cable news networks, CNN averaged 7.9 million total viewers, while MSNBC averaged nearly 7 million total viewers.

Tuesday night’s debate, which was widely considered to be one of the most unpleasant to watch in television history, may have turned off some viewers as President Trump continually interrupted former vice president Joe Biden and even the experienced moderator, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

Wallace pleaded repeatedly with the debaters to give him back control of the event, to no avail, and the Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Wednesday that the format will, mercifully, change for the remaining presidential debates — which many expect will involve granting the next moderators, Steve Scully of C-SPAN and Kristen Welker of NBC News, the power to cut the microphones of misbehaving participants.

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” the debate commission said in a statement. “The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

Overall, an average of 74 million people tuned in to watch the three debates between candidate Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016. That was up from the 64 million people who tuned in for the Obama, Romney debates in 2012.

Wallace, who faced criticism from Fox News commentators in addition to the broader public, expressed disappointment about Tuesday night’s festivities in an interview with The New York Times.

“I’m just sad with the way last night turned out,” he said. "I never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did.”

But, the debate commission did not seem to put any blame on the moderator. “The Commission is grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate and intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates,” the group said.