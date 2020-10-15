“By not being immediately forthcoming to C-SPAN and the Commission about his tweet, he understands that he made a serious mistake,” reads a statement from C-SPAN. “We were very saddened by this news and do not condone his actions.”
C-SPAN noted his 30-year tenure with the network and “his fairness and professionalism as a journalist. . . . After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN.”
The C-SPAN host had been criticized for several weeks on social media and by conservative media outlets, culminating with President Trump attacking him by name on television, Scully said in a statement. “Out of frustration,” he explained, he sent a brief tweet to Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump White House communications director who has emerged as a vocal critic of the president, reading “should I respond to trump."
“The next morning when I saw that this tweet had created a new controversy, I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked," Scully said. “These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible. I apologize.”
President Trump used the development as an opportunity to attack the debate commission on Thursday, claiming on Twitter “the Debate was Rigged!" and “the Trump Campaign was not treated fairly by the ‘Commission’. Did I show good instincts in being the first to know?”