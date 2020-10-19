The magazine, which has employed Toobin since 1993, did not comment further about the nature of the incident or the length of the suspension.
He will also be absent from his longtime television home, CNN, which has employed him as chief legal analyst, amid the incident.
“Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted,” a CNN spokesperson said.
Toobin has been omnipresent on the network as a commentator on legal controversies and the Trump administration. A prolific author, Toobin’s latest book is “a real-life legal thriller about the prosecutors and congressional investigators pursuing the truth about Donald Trump’s complicity in several crimes — and why they failed.”
Toobin, who could not immediately be reached for comment, told Vice.com in a statement that he “made an embarrassingly stupid mistake" during the Zoom call. “I believed I was not visible on Zoom," he said. “I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”