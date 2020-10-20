AD

“We all know that we’re going to die at some point,” he added, “but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it.”

Limbaugh announced his cancer in February with few details other than that he had been diagnosed by two doctors after experiencing shortness of breath on his birthday, Jan. 12. He said at the time that he would soon begin treatment.

About 600 radio stations carry Limbaugh’s program, which since 1988 has influenced mainstream Republican thought and attracted a loyal following of listeners who call themselves “Dittoheads” to express their agreement with him. His program often criticizes feminists — whom he has called “feminazis” — environmentalists, the media and Democrats.

Limbaugh’s show, featuring political commentary and satire, was at one point the United States’ top-rated radio program. He has been inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom days after announcing his cancer diagnosis.

Limbaugh is also one of the most polarizing figures in radio and has racked up controversies including promoting the false “birther” theory that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

In 2003, ESPN removed Limbaugh as a football commentator after he said Donovan McNabb, an African American quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, got more credit than warranted because “the media has been very desirous that a Black quarterback can do well.”

Advertisers briefly boycotted Limbaugh’s program in 2012 after he called Georgetown law student Sandra Fluke a “slut” and a “prostitute” for pushing for mandatory insurance coverage of contraceptives. Limbaugh ultimately apologized for his remarks.

The announcement that Limbaugh’s cancer had worsened prompted both expressions of prayer for him and angry denials of sympathy, painting a real-time picture of his divisiveness.

“I’ll say it again, Rush Limbaugh is a sexist, misogynistic, racist, hateful, bigoted conspiracy theorist trash bin with a repugnant radio program who is by far the most undeserving Medal of Freedom recipient in US history,” wrote singer-songwriter Ricky Davila on Twitter. “He gets no sympathy from me because he has cancer. Nope.”

Liberal writer Bob Geiger tweeted: “I am attempting to compose a thoughtful, sensitive tweet that wishes Rush Limbaugh well despite what a hideous, racist, bilious, hate-monger he is... I’ll let you know when I manage to do that."

“My sister, who never smoked, died of lung cancer. It is a horrible way to go," wrote conservative writer and editor Rob Dreher. "You wdn’t wish it on your worst enemy. Even if you don’t like Rush Limbaugh, please pray for him, or wish him well. He is going to pass through a terrible trial, one that we should all hope to be spared”

“I can separate my political issues with Rush, which are deep and real, from my sadness that anyone and their family is going through cancer... it costs us nothing to have compassion,” political commentator and television host S.E. Cupp tweeted. “Even when they don’t. Be better.”

Paul Farhi contributed to this report.