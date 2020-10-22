Then, on Thursday morning, after he again teased a release of the video (“the vicious attempted 'takeout” interview of me”), a 37-minute-clip of the interview appeared on the president’s Facebook page.

In posting the interview, Trump and the White House violated an agreement with CBS News that the White House was taping the interview “for archival purposes only,” said a network source with knowledge of the interview.

CBS, for its part, posted a 90-second-long preview of the Trump interview on social media on Thursday morning, with “More Sunday on @CBS.” (The show will also include an interview of Joe Biden by Norah O’Donnell.)

In the clip posted by CBS, Stahl challenges Trump when he says that his administration “created the greatest economy in the history of our country.” Stahl retorts, “You know that’s not true. No."

In the clip posted by Trump, Stahl begins the interview by asking the president, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” Trump replies, “Just be fair. .. I’m looking for fairness.” Stahl says that Trump “is going to get fairness.”

A CBS News spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked to comment on the president’s decision to unilaterally post video of the interview.

Trump was combative with Stahl throughout the interviewing, saying at one point, “You’re so negative. You’re so negative.”

When Stahl was skeptical about Trump’s claims about his administration’s accomplishments, he responds, “You’re really quite impossible to convince.”