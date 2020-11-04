Fox and AP also differ from their counterparts in the data they use to do their analyses; the organizations came together after 2016 to hire a University of Chicago-affiliated research operation. AP VoteCast, which debuted in the 2018 midterms and conducts surveys online and by phone, is also used by NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision, USA Today and the Wall Street Journal — all of which have called Arizona for Biden. At Fox, the data set is called Fox News Voter Analysis and its decision desk makes the network’s calls.

AD

AD

AP made its call on Arizona “after an analysis of ballots cast statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding to allow Trump to catch up.”

“With 80 percent of the expected vote counted, Biden was ahead by 5 percentage points, with a roughly 130,000-vote lead over Trump with about 2.6 million ballots counted,” the AP wrote. “The remaining ballots left to be counted, including mail-in votes in Maricopa County, where Biden performed strongly, were not enough for Trump to catch up to the former vice president.”

Fox News decision-desk director Arnon Mishkin went on air during Fox’s election night coverage to explain the independent team’s methodology, saying “the president is not going to be able to take over and win enough votes to eliminate that seven point lead that the former vice president has.”

AD

AD

Meanwhile, as they’ve done for decades, other major news organizations — including the three big TV networks and CNN — joined the National Election Pool, a consortium that works with Edison Research to collect exit poll data from in-person and phone interviews.

There was some confusion on social media on Wednesday when a technical glitch on Edison Research’s data feed briefly showed 98 percent of the vote was counted in Arizona rather than 86 percent. That blip, which did not affect the other numbers shown in the race, lasted for a few minutes on Wednesday morning and was quickly corrected, according to Edison.

The three major TV networks, CNN and other major outlets that participate in the National Election Pool haven’t called Arizona yet.