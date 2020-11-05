“Here we are, again, in the usual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States, but correcting the president of the United States,” MSNBC anchor Brian Williams noted. Responding to Trump’s claims, Williams said, “There are no illegal votes that we know of. There has been no Trump victory that we know of.”

On CNN, anchor Jake Tapper said, “What a sad night for the United States of America, to hear their president say that. To falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election. To try to attack democracy that way with this feast of falsehoods. Lie, after lie, after lie, about the election being stolen. No evidence for what he’s saying. Just smears about the integrity of vote-counting, in state after state . . . . It’s frankly pathetic."

AD

AD

On Fox News, anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum recounted the president’s baseless claims but did not challenge them in such direct language — though MacCallum said that the “evidence” Trump cited of electoral fraud “will need to be produced, if indeed it is there.” Baier said that Trump “[leveled] a lot of charges” during the briefing.

David Muir, who anchors World News Tonight on ABC, told viewers that Trump’s briefing presented “a lot to unpack, a lot to fact-check.”

Lester Holt, who anchors the NBC Nightly News, told viewers that "we have to interrupt here because the president made a number of false statements including the notion that there has been fraudulent voting. There has been no evidence of that. Allegations by his campaign, but his campaign spokespeople unable to provide any evidence. He also has suggested that the polls and many of which were incorrect were somehow the product of election interference.”

AD

AD

On CBS, Nancy Cordes started fact-checking Trump’s claims. On CNBC, former Fox News anchor Shepard Smith also cut off the president, saying, “There has not been one scintilla of truth in anything he has said.”

Generally speaking, television news networks are loathe to discuss their programming decisions, but all have said that they make their own decisions about what their viewers should see, prioritizing accuracy and usefulness.

Trump spoke as the major broadcast and cable news networks aggressively covered the constantly changing results of the presidential election, which seems to favor Democrat Joe Biden based on the latest state counts.