But eight months later, and despite strict testing protocols for individuals entering company buildings, parent company ViacomCBS is still dealing with a steady beat of coronavirus cases. Just in November, 15 people who have spent time in the media conglomerate’s CBS Broadcast Center complex have tested positive, according to emails sent to employees and reviewed by The Washington Post. There was also an additional positive case at a building across the street.

AD

AD

The latest cases seem to have affected New York’s WCBS-TV, an affiliate network, and to not have directly affected CBS News employees, though the most recent alert mentioned that the “CBS This Morning” kitchen area was an affected space. (The CBS-run syndicated Drew Barrymore Show, along with third-party productions, also tape in studios at the Broadcast Center complex.)

On Nov. 3, as employees hustled to cover one of the most challenging election nights in American history, a companywide email came in at 8:54 p.m. reporting that four staffers at two different buildings had tested positive. The most recent update came on Wednesday morning stating that “four of our co-workers at the Broadcast Center at 524 W. 57th Street, New York have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

The emails noted that the company’s human resources team “has notified all those who were in direct contact with these employees.”

AD

AD

While the network would not confirm the number of positive cases, a representative said the cases this month do not constitute an outbreak.

Like all media companies, ViacomCBS has kept in-person staffing as low as possible. But, the company has seemingly been hit harder than almost any other major media conglomerate, despite a strict testing policy, which started at the beginning of the pandemic’s spread in the United States.

Early this spring, the CBS News streaming show “60 in 60” had one of the first so-called coronavirus clusters in New York City when 16 members of the staff tested positive. Separately, legendary CBS journalist Leslie Stahl was hospitalized with the coronavirus, though she recovered in time to grill President Trump and Vice President Pence in October.

AD

Reporting while dealing with the health concerns presented by the pandemic has become the norm in the media industry since the spring, and all of the major television news networks and newspapers, including CBS News, took special precautions to cover the presidential election while keeping safety top of mind.

AD

Marc Burstein, who executive produced election coverage for ABC News, said the network utilized “a lot of desks,” “a lot of cubicles,” and multiple sets to ensure that there was appropriate distance between a small group working out of the network’s office, with the rest working from home. “Covid has changed everything,” he told The Post ahead of Election Day.

“We’re very covid-conscious,” CBS News president Susan Zirinsky said at the time, noting that only an “adequate” level of in-person staffing would be used. The network built a studio in a Times Square building for election coverage, away from the Broadcast Center headquarters.

AD

But, while networks have heavily limited in-person office work and enforced strict policies for those who come in, including mandatory screening, some companies have been forced to issue regular reminders about best practices and to further cut staffing levels.

In a staff memo late last month, obtained by The Post, Fox News Media employees were told that the company was “further reducing some of the workforce in our buildings and operating virtually wherever possible,” with only those “critical” to the network’s election coverage allowed to work in the company’s Manhattan headquarters. Employees were also told that the company had “recently” discovered “a few positive covid-19 cases at Fox News Media."

AD

“We have continued to operate with a reduced workforce since March and have set rigorous guidelines for those employees who need to operate in our buildings and in the field for essential TV production,” a Fox News Media spokesperson said on Friday. (The company announced this week that most employees are not likely to return to the office until at least April.)

AD

Some 95 percent of NBC News and MSNBC employees are still working remotely, while about 85 percent of global CNN employees are doing so, representatives of both companies said. (Television networks must maintain a skeletal crew of control room employees to keep channels on the air.)

And, with coronavirus cases surging across the country, there’s no reason to think that any television news network will be making the move back to widespread office work anytime soon.