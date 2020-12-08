“I gave him full invitation tonight,” Cuomo told viewers on Monday night. “Just the mention that I would have to address the fact that Joe Biden won the election, and when is his party going to stop resisting that, and he bailed out. What does that tell you? What does that tell you? That he’d rather not come on and make the case for bringing relief in a bipartisan way to people who are starving. ‘I’d rather not do that than speak against Trump.’ You are not speaking against Trump, Dusty. You would be telling the truth.”

In a statement, Johnson told The Post that he told Cuomo “I didn’t want to discuss hyper-partisan issues because we have too much of that in our country right now. I told him I instead wanted to talk about our bipartisan efforts to move coronavirus relief forward, an effort that could benefit millions of Americans. His producers didn’t want to stick to the relief topic so we passed on the interview. I didn’t realize wanting to discuss bipartisanship was a sin in D.C.“

Jazmine Kemp, Johnson’s communications director, said she pitched the segment about coronavirus relief efforts two weeks ago.

“The show bumped us last week,” she said in an email. “When they told me a few hours before they wanted to go in a different direction that changed the whole package, we decided to pass on the interview since it was no longer along the lines of my original pitch focused on relief for Americans.”

Kemp said that Cuomo wanted to discuss allegations of voter fraud in Georgia that have been made by the Trump campaign’s legal team, even as the state’s vote count has been certified multiple times.

A representative of Cuomo’s show said the interview would have focused primarily on relief efforts, as planned, but that election fraud allegations were a relevant and newsworthy topic to touch upon.