But now in 2020, at 77, Rivera might be playing the most important — and unexpected — role of his life, as a contrarian truth-teller who has been pleading with President Trump, whom he considers a friend, and the president’s most passionate supporters to accept that their side lost the election.

Rivera, who currently holds the perfectly Geraldo-suited title of “roaming correspondent-at-large” for Fox News, has used several appearances since the Nov. 3 election to press the need for conservatives to acknowledge the reality that Trump’s legal team has been handed defeat after defeat in their electoral challenges across the country.

And, in his efforts to talk truth to conservatives, he has taken direct aim at some of the most prominent election denialists on the right — and done so straight to their faces, as he did on Monday night during a heated segment with the millennial conservative activist Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, who suggested on air that Trump still has a chance to serve another four years.

“It is over,” Rivera told him firmly. “I want the president, my friend, the current president, the 45th president, to understand it is over. The Electoral College has voted. The longer we drag this out, the more we damage the fabric of our democracy.”

When Kirk hyped some of the “pending legal challenges” still in play, Rivera repeated, “That is so dishonest.”

“We have litigated this for six weeks,” Rivera added. “We have litigated this for six weeks. Twice the Supreme Court of the United States have rejected it, 9-0, including all three Trump associate justices.”

It’s a drum that Rivera has been beating for weeks. On Nov. 4, while votes were still being counted in key swing states, Rivera started looking ahead to a Biden administration, writing that “@JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris will have no honeymoon” with the Republican Party holding the U.S. Senate. Two days later, before Fox and other mainstream news outlets had called the race, Rivera wrote that he was “outraged & heartbroken" and that “@realDonaldTrump needs a miracle to reverse the apparent Biden victory."

On Nov. 11, Rivera declared on Twitter that Trump had lost. “My honored friend — you fought an incredible battle vs all odds and the curse of insidious disease,” he wrote. "You battled the back stabbers & our enemies & remade the world in peace & prosperity. You came so close. Time coming soon to say goodbye with grace & dignity.”

During an appearance on the talk show “The Five” on Nov. 19, Rivera criticized Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for a nearly two-hour press conference in which he made several baseless claims of election fraud. “I love the president. I wanted him to win this election,” Rivera said, casting the election as a done deal. “What I saw with Rudy Giuliani, who I have known for decades, was bizarre, was unfocused. There was conspiracy theory, this and that.” And when host Jesse Watters described Giuliani’s comments as “a big shot of adrenaline,” Rivera shot back, “Come on, Jesse. An international ‘conspiracy’? What about Elvis?! . . . We’re giving false hope to people. This is false hope."

A day later on the same show, Rivera reasserted that he loves Trump, but “I just want him to recognize the reality that this is over. . . . The other guy got 5, 6 million more votes.”

Rivera’s on-air clout derives in part from his background as a muckraking investigative journalist who broke stories for New York’s WABC-TV in the 1970s and later as a reporter for ABC’s “20/20." His official Fox News biography says that he has won more than 170 awards for journalism. Yet as a longtime denizen of celebrity circles, he has often played up his friendship with the president, casting himself as something of a hybrid between a Trump whisperer and Trump analyst. On Nov. 13, he described Trump’s attitude in a recent phone call as that of “a heavyweight champion in the final round of the fight. . . . He’s getting ready to answer the bell." Rivera elaborated that Trump “told me he was a realist” and that he seemed “willing to deal with whatever the results were.” (“You’re a good friend to speak for him,” anchor Harris Faulkner told Rivera.)

Fox News did not make Rivera available for an interview for this story.

Rivera’s take on the election has drawn the ire of Trump supporters, including some of his own colleagues. “Are you kidding me? Are you kidding?” Fox host Jeanine Pirro shot back during the Nov. 20 segment. Trump campaign senior advisor Mark Serrano called him “a leftist shill.”

He also may have alienated Trump. The president “may not be speaking to me right now,” Rivera said during a Dec. 8 appearance. “He didn’t take my calls the last two times I tried.”

“He’s always played a contrarian role," said Rivera’s former Fox colleague Eric Bolling, who now appears on the local channels owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. "He’s hard to pin down,” Bolling, who memorably sparred with Rivera about Trump’s immigration policies on air in 2015 (Rivera threatened to “knock [Bolling] out right now”), called Rivera “provocative. He knows how to push the buttons on people on both sides, and I think there’s a market for that. He’s going to push enough buttons where he makes just about every second he shows up on better.”

And his Fox colleagues seem to appreciate that about Rivera and his buoyant, ever enthusiastic demeanor. “When you’re disagreeing, you’re heartfelt about it,” “The Five” co-host Greg Gutfeld told him during an appearance.

To be clear, Rivera remains a big fan of Trump and thinks the president should be celebrating his accomplishments and laying claim to the credit that Rivera thinks he deserves — “the most successful single term in the modern history of our country,” the pundit asserted Monday night.

But he’s doled out the praise in what seems to be a concerted effort to convince Trump to accept the results of the election. Last month, Rivera gushed that the new coronavirus vaccine should be dubbed “The Trump” in his honor. Eyes rolled across the cable-news universe at this suggestion. MSNBC’s Brian Williams waxed sarcastically about Trump’s “laser-like focus, his daily devotion” to the coronavirus crisis while flashing images of the president on the screen. CNN host Don Lemon laughed for five seconds straight and called it “pathetic.”

This week, Rivera took a tougher tone, accusing his friend the president of “instilling . . . the false sense” in his supporters that they have been defrauded by the electoral system. He reserved his harshest words, though, for Trump’s die-hard fans.

“You have knuckleheads now talking about secession,” he said in a video he released on Twitter Wednesday. “I mean, come on, that’s crazy stuff. We have to move on, move on. We’re one country.”