Lindell is among the Trump supporters who have accused Fox News of hurting the president’s chances of winning a second term and who claim baselessly that he was the victim of widespread voter fraud.

AD

“Fox News does it again!” Lindell complained on Twitter Tuesday, perturbed that Fox had cut away briefly from the president’s Monday night rally in Georgia. "We expect this from CNN and others...! Wonder why Fox keeps suppressing the evidence and election fraud!”

AD

Last month, sharing a grievance common with Trump supporters who have turned away from the network for more conservative competitors like Newsmax, Lindell criticized Fox’s decision to call the state of Arizona for former vice president Joe Biden late on Nov. 3, the first night of the presidential election. “Shame on Fox News for calling Arizona with only 14% votes in!” he wrote Dec. 17. And two months earlier, Lindell accused Fox News — and “almost all the networks” — of refusing to run advertisements for his book, which chronicles his journey “from crack addict to CEO."

But despite his unhappiness, Lindell told The Washington Post that he will continue advertising his products on Fox, which finished 2020 as the most-watched channel on cable. “I am not changing my advertising,” he said. "I make all of my advertising decisions based on what is best for MyPillow, my customers and my employees.”

AD

A spokesperson for MyPillow reaffirmed on Wednesday that Lindell has not changed his position and plans to continue advertising on Fox despite his increasingly frequent critiques.

AD

On Tuesday night, several MyPillow ads ran during Tucker Carlson’s show, which has been the brand’s primary venue for advertising. MyPillow ads also aired during Hannity’s Tuesday night show, and continued airing on Fox’s Wednesday morning programming.

Sleeping Giants, a social activism organization that has discouraged large corporations from advertising on Fox News, encouraged Lindell to act on his displeasure with Fox — advice he appears to have thus far ignored.

Responding to Lindell’s Tuesday morning tweet attacking Fox, the group replied, “You should definitely pull all of your advertising from Fox, Mike!”

AD

After a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon, Lindell chose Newsmax, not Fox, to make some unsupported allegations about the cause of the violence.

"All that stuff they’re putting on these other stations, like, 'Oh, it was the biggest riot in history,” Lindell said. “No, it wasn’t. People were out there, and it was very peaceful. There were probably some undercover antifa that dressed as Trump people and did some damage to windows.”