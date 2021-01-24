But the Times denied on Sunday that there was a direct connection between Wolfe’s pro-Biden tweet and the end of her working relationship with the newspaper.

“There’s a lot of inaccurate information circulating on Twitter,” spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha told The Washington Post. “For privacy reasons we don’t get into the details of personnel matters, but we can say that we didn’t end someone’s employment over a single tweet. Out of respect for the individuals involved, we don’t plan to comment further.” (Wolfe could not be reached for comment.)

The newspaper also clarified that Wolfe was not a full-time employee and did not have a contract with the publication, contrary to widespread reports, and instead worked on a more informal freelance basis.

According to the Times’s editorial standards, employees are barred from doing “anything that damages The Times’s reputation for strict neutrality in reporting on politics and government.”

On Saturday, Wolfe addressed the severing of her relationship with the Times, arguing that she was the victim of a partisan battle. “Hard to fathom all the talk of ‘cancel culture’ on my timeline while I’m left without an income during a pandemic,” she tweeted. “I’m not an ideology, I’m a hard-working person who can no longer pay her bills.”

But she disowned cries from some of her online supporters for readers to cancel their subscriptions to the newspaper to protest her exit. She also defended popular Times journalists, including reporter Maggie Haberman, who have received criticism on her behalf.

“I truly appreciate everyone’s support but I need to ask you a favor: PLEASE don’t unsubscribe from @nytimes,” she tweeted on Sunday. “I have loved this paper and its mission my whole life. Their journalism is some of the most important & best in the world, & they need to be read widely.”

On Facebook, she described her departure from the Times as a “firing,” and has also accused the publication of not “standing behind [her],” publishing hateful emails that she has received.

Many prominent journalists, including MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi, questioned the Times’s handling of Wolfe’s employment.

“On Saturday I delivered a commentary about the monumental nature of Joe Biden replacing an insurrectionist dangerous President,” Velshi tweeted Sunday. “Everything I stated was fact. All Lauren @Wolfe321 said was that she had chills from the same transition of power. She lost her job at @nytimes. Why?”

It’s not clear how long Wolfe’s relationship with the Times lasted, and the publication has not shared specifics about the nature of her employment. On Jan. 15, she was listed as the co-author of an article about worldwide coronavirus deaths.