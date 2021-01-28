“We subsequently became aware of complaints by some of the students on the trip concerning certain statements Donald had made during the trip,” a Times spokesperson told The Washington Post, without specifying how much time had passed since the trip. “We conducted a thorough investigation and disciplined Donald for statements and language that had been inappropriate and inconsistent with our values.”

The statement said McNeil “had used bad judgment by repeating a racist slur in the context of a conversation about racist language.” At least two students had accused him of using racist and sexist remarks, including using the n-word, according to the Daily Beast report.

McNeil sounded defiant when reached for comment by The Post on Thursday afternoon. “Don’t believe everything you read,” he said in an email, with no further elaboration.

McNeil has worked for the Times since 1976, specializing in coverage of plagues and pestilences. His coverage of the coronavirus pandemic over the past year raised his profile to new heights, and he has made several appearances on the publication’s popular podcast “The Daily.”

According to the Daily Beast, McNeil’s coverage of the raging pandemic has been submitted for consideration for a Pulitzer Prize.

New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet called McNeil “a determined and ambitious reporter who doesn’t stop till he finds the truth.” Baquet made the statement in September, when the Columbia Journalism School awarded the reporter the 2020 John Chancellor Award.

Many journalists expressed shock or anger on social media as news of the complaints circulated Thursday, including some of McNeil’s colleagues. “I’m sorry, but I am just speechless,” business investigations editor David Enrich wrote on Twitter.