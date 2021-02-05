The news was first reported by the Los Angeles Times, which reported that Dobbs will be unlikely to return to air, although he still has a contract with Fox News Media.

AD

The announcement comes one day after the election technology company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, parent company Fox Corp. and several on-air commentators, including Dobbs.

AD

The network, however, portrayed the cancellation as something that had already been in the works.

“As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business — this is part of those planned changes,” a Fox News Media spokesperson told The Post in an email. “A new 5 p.m. program will be announced in the near future.”

AD

Smartmatic’s nearly 300-page complaint alleges the network and hosts such as Dobbs “decimated” the company’s future earnings by falsely accusing it of helping to rig the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

Dobbs frequently used his program to promote baseless claims of voter fraud. In a Nov. 12 episode cited in the lawsuit, Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani claimed that Smartmatic was founded by Venezuelans close to former dictator Hugo Chávez “in order to fix elections.” Dobbs thanked Giuliani for being “on the case,” which the host said “has the feeling of a coverup in certain places.”

AD

A Fox Business Network staffer told The Post that employees were surprised by the cancellation and presumed that it was connected to the lawsuit.

AD

Starting Monday, the network is airing an interim show called “Fox Business Tonight,” with a rotating set of hosts. Jackie DeAngelis will host Monday and Tuesday and David Asman will host on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the network said.

Former president Donald Trump responded to the news in a statement Friday evening: “Lou Dobbs is and was great. Nobody loves America more than Lou. He had a large and loyal following that will be watching closely for his next move, and that following includes me.”